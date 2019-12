Latest Line

Detroit is 15-35-3 against the spread its last 53 games as an underdog. The Pistons are 4-16-1 against the spread their last 21 games versus a team with a winning record. Utah is 5-1 against the spread the last 6 games in this series. Take Utah -9 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Illinois +6 1/2 vs. California and Virginia +15 vs. Florida.