Philadelphia is 0-6 against the spread its last 6 games in September. The Eagles are 1-8-1 against the spread their last 10 games in Week 4. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 8-2-1 against the spread his last 11 Thursday games. The Packers are 4-0 against the spread their last 4 games in Week 4. Take Green Bay -4 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 4

GREEN BAY;4 (46);Philadelphia

Sunday, Sept 29

HOUSTON;4½ (47.5);Carolina

BALTIMORE;6½ (45);Cleveland

NY GIANTS;3 (49.5);Washington

LA Chargers;15½ (44);MIAMI

INDIANAPOLIS;7 (45);Oakland

Kansas City;6½ (54);DETROIT

New England;7 (42.5);BUFFALO

ATLANTA;4 (45.5);Tennessee

LA RAMS;10 (49);Tampa Bay

Seattle;5 (48);ARIZONA

CHICAGO;2½ (38);Minnesota

DENVER;3 (38.5);Jacksonville

Dallas;2½ (47);NEW ORLEANS

Monday, Sept 30

PITTSBURGH;4 (44);Cincinnati

Bye Week: NY Jets, San Francisco.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

MEMPHIS;10½ (54);Navy

Friday, Sept 27

VIRGINIA TECH;2½ (53.5);Duke

Penn St;6½ (61.5);MARYLAND

AIR FORCE;18½ (57);San Jose St

CALIFORNIA;4½ (41);Arizona St

Saturday, Sept 28

WISCONSIN;24½ (46.5);Northwestern

Wake Forest;6½ (71);BOSTON COLL.

CENTRAL FLORIDA;43 (64);Connecticut

W MICHIGAN;17½ (59);Central Michigan

Smu;7½ (62);SOUTH FLORIDA

Buffalo;2½ (47);MIAMI-OHIO

TEMPLE;9  (49);Georgia Tech

FLORIDA ST;6½ (61.5);NC State

Iowa St;3 (56.5);BAYLOR

Byu;2½ (60.5);TOLEDO

Akron;7½ (63);MASSACHUSETTS

MICHIGAN;27½ (48);Rutgers

Minnesota;1 (55.5);PURDUE

UL-Lafayette;3½ (55);GEORGIA SO.

IOWA;23½ (52);Middle Tenn St

WYOMING;9½ (48);Unlv

UTAH;5½ (56);Washington St

Fresno St;18 (63);NEW MEXICO ST

NEVADA;2½ (65);Hawaii

Stanford;4½ (57.5);OREGON ST

MICHIGAN ST;14 (44.5);Indiana

Clemson;26½ (60);N. CAROLINA

S. CAROLINA;3 (52);Kentucky

ALABAMA;38 (61);Mississippi

VANDERBILT;6½ (51);No. Illinois

TCU;15½ (49);Kansas

OKLAHOMA ST;4 (60);Kansas St

AUBURN;10½ (47);Mississippi St

OKLAHOMA;27 (70.5);Texas Tech

CHARLOTTE;1 (65);Florida Atlantic

NOTRE DAME;12½ (48.5);Virginia

APPALACHIAN ST 16 (59)Coastal Carolina

Cincinnati;3½ (47);MARSHALL

OLD DOMINION;3 (47.5);East Carolina

LIBERTY;7 (71.5);New Mexico

TROY;6½ (60.5);Arkansas St

UL-MONROE;16 (57.5);South Alabama

SOUTHERN MISS;26½ (49.5);Utep

Louisiana Tech;8½ (48.5);RICE

Ala-Birmingham;3 (48);W. KENTUCKY

UTAH ST;24 (72);Colorado St

Ohio St;17 (66.5);NEBRASKA

NORTH TEXAS;7½ (59.5);Houston

x-Texas A&M;23 (57.5);Arkansas

WASHINGTON;10½ (59.5);Southern Cal

ARIZONA;6½ (71.5);Ucla

x-at AT&T Stadium-Arlington, Texas

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday, Sept 27

Week 16

WINNIPEG;4½ (48);Hamilton

Saturday, Sept 28

Edmonton;7 (47.5);OTTAWA

Saskatchewan;6½ (49.5);TORONTO

B.C. LIONS;6½ (49);Montreal

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Milwaukee Pick’em (9) CINCINNATI

LA Dodgers;6-7 (8.5);SAN DIEGO

SAN FRANCISCO;5½-6½ (8.5);Colorado

WASHINGTON;9-11 (9);Philadelphia

Chicago Cubs;7-8 (9.5);PITTSBURGH

NY METS;10-13 (8);Miami

American League

Minnesota;9-11 (9);DETROIT

Boston;6½-7½ (10.5);TEXAS

Cleveland;9-10 (9);CHI WHITE SOX

Houston;9-10 (9.5);LA ANGELS

Oakland;10½-12½ (9);SEATTLE

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Sept 29

WNBA Finals

WASHINGTON;7½ (165.5);Connecticut

Home Team in CAPS

