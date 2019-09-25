By J. McCarthy
Philadelphia is 0-6 against the spread its last 6 games in September. The Eagles are 1-8-1 against the spread their last 10 games in Week 4. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 8-2-1 against the spread his last 11 Thursday games. The Packers are 4-0 against the spread their last 4 games in Week 4. Take Green Bay -4 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 4
GREEN BAY;4 (46);Philadelphia
Sunday, Sept 29
HOUSTON;4½ (47.5);Carolina
BALTIMORE;6½ (45);Cleveland
NY GIANTS;3 (49.5);Washington
LA Chargers;15½ (44);MIAMI
INDIANAPOLIS;7 (45);Oakland
Kansas City;6½ (54);DETROIT
New England;7 (42.5);BUFFALO
ATLANTA;4 (45.5);Tennessee
LA RAMS;10 (49);Tampa Bay
Seattle;5 (48);ARIZONA
CHICAGO;2½ (38);Minnesota
DENVER;3 (38.5);Jacksonville
Dallas;2½ (47);NEW ORLEANS
Monday, Sept 30
PITTSBURGH;4 (44);Cincinnati
Bye Week: NY Jets, San Francisco.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
MEMPHIS;10½ (54);Navy
Friday, Sept 27
VIRGINIA TECH;2½ (53.5);Duke
Penn St;6½ (61.5);MARYLAND
AIR FORCE;18½ (57);San Jose St
CALIFORNIA;4½ (41);Arizona St
Saturday, Sept 28
WISCONSIN;24½ (46.5);Northwestern
Wake Forest;6½ (71);BOSTON COLL.
CENTRAL FLORIDA;43 (64);Connecticut
W MICHIGAN;17½ (59);Central Michigan
Smu;7½ (62);SOUTH FLORIDA
Buffalo;2½ (47);MIAMI-OHIO
TEMPLE;9 (49);Georgia Tech
FLORIDA ST;6½ (61.5);NC State
Iowa St;3 (56.5);BAYLOR
Byu;2½ (60.5);TOLEDO
Akron;7½ (63);MASSACHUSETTS
MICHIGAN;27½ (48);Rutgers
Minnesota;1 (55.5);PURDUE
UL-Lafayette;3½ (55);GEORGIA SO.
IOWA;23½ (52);Middle Tenn St
WYOMING;9½ (48);Unlv
UTAH;5½ (56);Washington St
Fresno St;18 (63);NEW MEXICO ST
NEVADA;2½ (65);Hawaii
Stanford;4½ (57.5);OREGON ST
MICHIGAN ST;14 (44.5);Indiana
Clemson;26½ (60);N. CAROLINA
S. CAROLINA;3 (52);Kentucky
ALABAMA;38 (61);Mississippi
VANDERBILT;6½ (51);No. Illinois
TCU;15½ (49);Kansas
OKLAHOMA ST;4 (60);Kansas St
AUBURN;10½ (47);Mississippi St
OKLAHOMA;27 (70.5);Texas Tech
CHARLOTTE;1 (65);Florida Atlantic
NOTRE DAME;12½ (48.5);Virginia
APPALACHIAN ST 16 (59)Coastal Carolina
Cincinnati;3½ (47);MARSHALL
OLD DOMINION;3 (47.5);East Carolina
LIBERTY;7 (71.5);New Mexico
TROY;6½ (60.5);Arkansas St
UL-MONROE;16 (57.5);South Alabama
SOUTHERN MISS;26½ (49.5);Utep
Louisiana Tech;8½ (48.5);RICE
Ala-Birmingham;3 (48);W. KENTUCKY
UTAH ST;24 (72);Colorado St
Ohio St;17 (66.5);NEBRASKA
NORTH TEXAS;7½ (59.5);Houston
x-Texas A&M;23 (57.5);Arkansas
WASHINGTON;10½ (59.5);Southern Cal
ARIZONA;6½ (71.5);Ucla
x-at AT&T Stadium-Arlington, Texas
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday, Sept 27
Week 16
WINNIPEG;4½ (48);Hamilton
Saturday, Sept 28
Edmonton;7 (47.5);OTTAWA
Saskatchewan;6½ (49.5);TORONTO
B.C. LIONS;6½ (49);Montreal
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Milwaukee Pick’em (9) CINCINNATI
LA Dodgers;6-7 (8.5);SAN DIEGO
SAN FRANCISCO;5½-6½ (8.5);Colorado
WASHINGTON;9-11 (9);Philadelphia
Chicago Cubs;7-8 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
NY METS;10-13 (8);Miami
American League
Minnesota;9-11 (9);DETROIT
Boston;6½-7½ (10.5);TEXAS
Cleveland;9-10 (9);CHI WHITE SOX
Houston;9-10 (9.5);LA ANGELS
Oakland;10½-12½ (9);SEATTLE
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Sept 29
WNBA Finals
WASHINGTON;7½ (165.5);Connecticut
Home Team in CAPS
