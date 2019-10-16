By J. McCarthy
Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread its last 7 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing the previous game. Denver is 10-2 against the spread its last 12 Thursday games. The Broncos are 5-0 against the spread their last 5 games in October. Take Denver +3 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Kansas City;3 (48.5);DENVER
Sunday
NY GIANTS;3 (50.5);Arizona
INDIANAPOLIS;1 (47.5);Houston
BUFFALO;17 (40.5);Miami
Minnesota;1 1/2 (45.5);DETROIT
GREEN BAY;4 1/2 (47);Oakland
Jacksonville;3 1/2 (44);CINCINNATI
LA Rams;3 (54.5);ATLANTA
San Francisco;9 1/2 (41.5);WASHINGTON
TENNESSEE;2 1/2 (39.5);LA Chargers
SEATTLE;3 1/2 (49.5);Baltimore
CHICAGO;3 (38);New Orleans
DALLAS;3 (49);Philadelphia
Monday
New England;9 1/2 (42.5);NY JETS
Bye Week: Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
UL-Lafayette;6 1/2 (68.5);ARKANSAS ST
STANFORD;7 (52.5);Ucla
Friday
FLORIDA ATLANTIC;5 1/2 (59.5);Marshall
Pittsburgh;3 1/2 (52.5);SYRACUSE
Ohio St;28 1/2 (49.5);NORTHWESTERN
FRESNO ST;15 1/2 (53);Unlv
Saturday
VIRGINIA;3 (45);Duke
MIAMI-FLORIDA;18 (45);Georgia Tech
Clemson;24 (60.5);LOUISVILLE
Army;6 (56.5);GEORGIA ST
Buffalo;17 1/2 (47.5);AKRON
Indiana;6 (59);MARYLAND
Houston;22 (57.5);CONNECTICUT
WAKE FOREST;2 (68.5);Florida St
GEORGIA SOUTHERN;6 1/2 (45);Coastal Carolina
Central Michigan;11 (54);BOWLING GREEN
CENTRAL FLORIDA;33 (62.5);East Carolina
CINCINNATI;17 (47.5);Tulsa
North Carolina St;3 1/2 (51);BOSTON COLLEGE
IOWA;17 1/2 (48.5);Purdue
OHIO;7 1/2 (61);Kent St
Western Michigan;8 1/2 (61);EASTERN MICHIGAN
TEXAS;21 (62.5);Kansas
Wisconsin;31 (51);ILLINOIS
UTAH ST;21 (59.5);Nevada
Boise St;6 1/2 (47);BYU
WYOMING;19 1/2 (48.5);New Mexico
UTAH;13 1/2 (45);Arizona St
Toledo;1 (58);BALL ST
Northern Illinois;2 1/2 (48.5);MIAMI-OHIO
CALIFORNIA;10 1/2 (52);Oregon St
Oregon;2 1/2 (50.5);WASHINGTON
SOUTHERN CAL;10 (67);Arizona
WASHINGTON ST;12 1/2 (71);Colorado
Florida;5 (48);SOUTH CAROLINA
GEORGIA;25 (46.5);Kentucky
Tcu;3 1/2 (44);KANSAS ST
Lsu;18 1/2 (61);MISSISSIPPI ST
ALABAMA;34 1/2 (61);Tennessee
Southern Miss;1 (58);LOUISIANA TECH
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;16 1/2 (42.5);Old Dominion
OKLAHOMA;34 (62.5);West Virginia
OKLAHOMA ST;4 (68.5);Baylor
Auburn;19 1/2 (55.5);ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 6 1/2 (56) MISSISSIPPI
MEMPHIS;5 (59.5);Tulane
North Carolina;3 1/2 (57);VIRGINIA TECH
Minnesota;28 1/2 (47.5);RUTGERS
Iowa St;7 (55.5);TEXAS TECH
NAVY;14 (51.5);South Florida
APPALACHIAN ST;15 (67.5);UL-Monroe
Missouri;21 (56.5);VANDERBILT
San Diego St;8 (46);SAN JOSE ST
WESTERN KENTUCKY;9 (48);Charlotte
NORTH TEXAS;8 (59);Middle Tenn St
Rice;4 1/2 (42);TEX SAN ANTONIO
SMU;7 1/2 (59.5);Temple
FLORIDA INTL;24 (52);Utep
PENN ST;9 (47.5);Michigan
Air Force;3 (66.5);HAWAII
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
MONTREAL;10 1/2 (53);Toronto
Saskatchewan;7 (47);B.C. LIONS
Saturday
HAMILTON;17 1/2 (51);Ottawa
CALGARY;7 (50.5);Winnipeg
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
American League Championship Series
NY YANKEES;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);Houston
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
NEW JERSEY;Even-1/2 (6.5);NY Rangers
BOSTON;Even-1/2 (6.5);Tampa Bay
MONTREAL;Even-1/2 (6);Minnesota
WINNIPEG;Even-1/2 (6);NY Islanders
ST. LOUIS;1/2-1 (5.5);Vancouver
CALGARY;1-1 1/2 (6);Detroit
VEGAS;1-1 1/2 (6.5);Ottawa
Nashville;Even-1/2 (5.5);ARIZONA
LOS ANGELES;Even-1/2 (5.5);Buffalo
Home Team in CAPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.