By J. McCarthy

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread its last 7 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing the previous game. Denver is 10-2 against the spread its last 12 Thursday games. The Broncos are 5-0 against the spread their last 5 games in October. Take Denver +3 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Kansas City;3 (48.5);DENVER

Sunday

NY GIANTS;3 (50.5);Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS;1 (47.5);Houston

BUFFALO;17 (40.5);Miami

Minnesota;1 1/2 (45.5);DETROIT

GREEN BAY;4 1/2 (47);Oakland

Jacksonville;3 1/2 (44);CINCINNATI

LA Rams;3 (54.5);ATLANTA

San Francisco;9 1/2 (41.5);WASHINGTON

TENNESSEE;2 1/2 (39.5);LA Chargers

SEATTLE;3 1/2 (49.5);Baltimore

CHICAGO;3 (38);New Orleans

DALLAS;3 (49);Philadelphia

Monday

New England;9 1/2 (42.5);NY JETS

Bye Week: Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

UL-Lafayette;6 1/2 (68.5);ARKANSAS ST

STANFORD;7 (52.5);Ucla

Friday

FLORIDA ATLANTIC;5 1/2 (59.5);Marshall

Pittsburgh;3 1/2 (52.5);SYRACUSE

Ohio St;28 1/2 (49.5);NORTHWESTERN

FRESNO ST;15 1/2 (53);Unlv

Saturday

VIRGINIA;3 (45);Duke

MIAMI-FLORIDA;18 (45);Georgia Tech

Clemson;24 (60.5);LOUISVILLE

Army;6 (56.5);GEORGIA ST

Buffalo;17 1/2 (47.5);AKRON

Indiana;6 (59);MARYLAND

Houston;22 (57.5);CONNECTICUT

WAKE FOREST;2 (68.5);Florida St

GEORGIA SOUTHERN;6 1/2 (45);Coastal Carolina

Central Michigan;11 (54);BOWLING GREEN

CENTRAL FLORIDA;33 (62.5);East Carolina

CINCINNATI;17 (47.5);Tulsa

North Carolina St;3 1/2 (51);BOSTON COLLEGE

IOWA;17 1/2 (48.5);Purdue

OHIO;7 1/2 (61);Kent St

Western Michigan;8 1/2 (61);EASTERN MICHIGAN

TEXAS;21 (62.5);Kansas

Wisconsin;31 (51);ILLINOIS

UTAH ST;21 (59.5);Nevada

Boise St;6 1/2 (47);BYU

WYOMING;19 1/2 (48.5);New Mexico

UTAH;13 1/2 (45);Arizona St

Toledo;1 (58);BALL ST

Northern Illinois;2 1/2 (48.5);MIAMI-OHIO

CALIFORNIA;10 1/2 (52);Oregon St

Oregon;2 1/2 (50.5);WASHINGTON

SOUTHERN CAL;10 (67);Arizona

WASHINGTON ST;12 1/2 (71);Colorado

Florida;5 (48);SOUTH CAROLINA

GEORGIA;25 (46.5);Kentucky

Tcu;3 1/2 (44);KANSAS ST

Lsu;18 1/2 (61);MISSISSIPPI ST

ALABAMA;34 1/2 (61);Tennessee

Southern Miss;1 (58);LOUISIANA TECH

ALA-BIRMINGHAM;16 1/2 (42.5);Old Dominion

OKLAHOMA;34 (62.5);West Virginia

OKLAHOMA ST;4 (68.5);Baylor

Auburn;19 1/2 (55.5);ARKANSAS

Texas A&M 6 1/2 (56) MISSISSIPPI

MEMPHIS;5 (59.5);Tulane

North Carolina;3 1/2 (57);VIRGINIA TECH

Minnesota;28 1/2 (47.5);RUTGERS

Iowa St;7 (55.5);TEXAS TECH

NAVY;14 (51.5);South Florida

APPALACHIAN ST;15 (67.5);UL-Monroe

Missouri;21 (56.5);VANDERBILT

San Diego St;8 (46);SAN JOSE ST

WESTERN KENTUCKY;9 (48);Charlotte

NORTH TEXAS;8 (59);Middle Tenn St

Rice;4 1/2 (42);TEX SAN ANTONIO

SMU;7 1/2 (59.5);Temple

FLORIDA INTL;24 (52);Utep

PENN ST;9 (47.5);Michigan

Air Force;3 (66.5);HAWAII

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

MONTREAL;10 1/2 (53);Toronto

Saskatchewan;7 (47);B.C. LIONS

Saturday

HAMILTON;17 1/2 (51);Ottawa

CALGARY;7 (50.5);Winnipeg

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

American League Championship Series

NY YANKEES;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);Houston

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

NEW JERSEY;Even-1/2 (6.5);NY Rangers

BOSTON;Even-1/2 (6.5);Tampa Bay

MONTREAL;Even-1/2 (6);Minnesota

WINNIPEG;Even-1/2 (6);NY Islanders

ST. LOUIS;1/2-1 (5.5);Vancouver

CALGARY;1-1 1/2 (6);Detroit

VEGAS;1-1 1/2 (6.5);Ottawa

Nashville;Even-1/2 (5.5);ARIZONA

LOS ANGELES;Even-1/2 (5.5);Buffalo

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments