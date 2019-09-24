By J. McCarthy
Milwaukee is 8-1 its last 9 road games. The Brewers are 21-8 their last 29 games versus a right-handed starter. Cincinnati is 6-22 in Tyler Mahle's last 28 starts. The Reds are 3-13 in Mahle's last 16 starts versus a team with a winning record. Take Milwaukee over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
GREEN BAY;5 (45);Philadelphia
Sunday
HOUSTON;4 1/2 (46.5);Carolina
BALTIMORE;7 (45.5);Cleveland
NY GIANTS;3 (49);Washington
LA Chargers;16 1/2 (44);MIAMI
INDIANAPOLIS;7 (45);Oakland
Kansas City;6 1/2 (54);DETROIT
New England;7 (43);BUFFALO
ATLANTA;4 (46);Tennessee
LA RAMS;10 (49.5);Tampa Bay
Seattle;5 (48);ARIZONA
CHICAGO;2 1/2 (38);Minnesota
DENVER;3 (39);Jacksonville
Dallas;2 12 (47);NEW ORLEANS
Monday
PITTSBURGH;4 (43.5);Cincinnati
Bye Week: NY Jets, San Francisco.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
MEMPHIS;11 (53.5);Navy
Friday
VIRGINIA TECH;2 1/2 (51.5);Duke
Penn St;6 1/2 (60.5);MARYLAND
AIR FORCE;18 1/2 (56);San Jose St
CALIFORNIA;4 1/2 (40);Arizona St
Saturday
WISCONSIN;24 (45.5);Northwestern
Wake Forest;6 1/2 (69.5);BOSTON COLLEGE
CENTRAL FLORIDA;43 (64);Connecticut
WESTERN MICHIGAN;17 (59);Central Michigan
Smu;7 1/2 (61);SOUTH FLORIDA
MIAMI-OHIO;1 1/2 (49.5);Buffalo
TEMPLE;9 1/2 (49);Georgia Tech
FLORIDA ST;5 1/2 (60.5);NC State
Iowa St;2 1/2 (55.5);BAYLOR
Byu;2 (60.5);TOLEDO
Akron;7 (63);MASSACHUSETTS
MICHIGAN;27 1/2 (48);Rutgers
Minnesota;Pick'em (56.5);PURDUE
UL-Lafayette;3 1/2 (55);GEORGIA SOUTHERN
IOWA;24 (53);Middle Tenn St
WYOMING;9 1/2 (48);Unlv
UTAH;6 (55);Washington St
Fresno St;17 1/2 (60);NEW MEXICO ST
NEVADA;2 (64.5);Hawaii
Stanford;3 1/2 (57.5);OREGON ST
MICHIGAN ST;14 (44);Indiana
Clemson;27 (60.5);NORTH CAROLINA
SOUTH CAROLINA;3 (50.5);Kentucky
ALABAMA;37 1/2 (61);Mississippi
VANDERBILT;6 (54.5);No. Illinois
TCU;15 1/2 (49);Kansas
OKLAHOMA ST;5 1/2 (60);Kansas St
AUBURN;11 (47);Mississippi St
OKLAHOMA;27 (72);Texas Tech
Florida Atlantic;1 (65);CHARLOTTE
NOTRE DAME;12 1/2 (49.5);Virginia
APPALACHIAN ST;16 1/2 (59);Coastal Carolina
Cincinnati;3 1/2 (47);MARSHALL
OLD DOMINION;3 (47);East Carolina
LIBERTY;7 1/2 (72);New Mexico
TROY;6 (61);Arkansas St
UL-MONROE;16 (57.5);South Alabama
SOUTHERN MISS;26 1/2 (52.5);Utep
Louisiana Tech;8 1/2 (48.5);RICE
Ala-Birmingham;3 (45.5);W. KENTUCKY
UTAH ST;24 (72);Colorado St
Ohio St;17 1/2 (66.5);NEBRASKA
NORTH TEXAS;7 (59.5);Houston
x-Texas A&M;23 (57.5);Arkansas
WASHINGTON;9 1/2 (59.5);Southern Cal
ARIZONA;7 1/2 (72);Ucla
x-at AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
WINNIPEG;4 1/2 (48);Hamilton
Saturday
Edmonton;6 (49);OTTAWA
Saskatchewan;6 1/2 (49.5);TORONTO
B.C. LIONS;5 1/2 (49);Montreal
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
St. Louis;Even-6 (9);ARIZONA
Milwaukee;6-7 (9);CINCINNATI
Chicago Cubs;8-9 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
WASHINGTON;7-8 (10);Philadelphia
NY METS;15-19 (7.5);Miami
SAN FRANCISCO;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Colorado
LA Dodgers;7-8 (8.5);SAN DIEGO
American League
Minnesota;9-11 (9.5);DETROIT
TORONTO;7-8 (10.5);Baltimore
TAMPA BAY;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);NY Yankees
Boston;6 1/2-7 1/2 (11.5);TEXAS
Cleveland;11-15 (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX
Oakland;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);LA ANGELS
Houston;13 1/2-17 1/2 (9.5);SEATTLE
Interleague
Atlanta;9-11 (9);KANSAS CITY
Home Team in CAPS
