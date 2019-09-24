By J. McCarthy

Milwaukee is 8-1 its last 9 road games. The Brewers are 21-8 their last 29 games versus a right-handed starter. Cincinnati is 6-22 in Tyler Mahle's last 28 starts. The Reds are 3-13 in Mahle's last 16 starts versus a team with a winning record. Take Milwaukee over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

GREEN BAY;5 (45);Philadelphia

Sunday

HOUSTON;4 1/2 (46.5);Carolina

BALTIMORE;7 (45.5);Cleveland

NY GIANTS;3 (49);Washington

LA Chargers;16 1/2 (44);MIAMI

INDIANAPOLIS;7 (45);Oakland

Kansas City;6 1/2 (54);DETROIT

New England;7 (43);BUFFALO

ATLANTA;4 (46);Tennessee

LA RAMS;10 (49.5);Tampa Bay

Seattle;5 (48);ARIZONA

CHICAGO;2 1/2 (38);Minnesota

DENVER;3 (39);Jacksonville

Dallas;2 12 (47);NEW ORLEANS

Monday

PITTSBURGH;4 (43.5);Cincinnati

Bye Week: NY Jets, San Francisco.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

MEMPHIS;11 (53.5);Navy

Friday

VIRGINIA TECH;2 1/2 (51.5);Duke

Penn St;6 1/2 (60.5);MARYLAND

AIR FORCE;18 1/2 (56);San Jose St

CALIFORNIA;4 1/2 (40);Arizona St

Saturday

WISCONSIN;24 (45.5);Northwestern

Wake Forest;6 1/2 (69.5);BOSTON COLLEGE

CENTRAL FLORIDA;43 (64);Connecticut

WESTERN MICHIGAN;17 (59);Central Michigan

Smu;7 1/2 (61);SOUTH FLORIDA

MIAMI-OHIO;1 1/2 (49.5);Buffalo

TEMPLE;9 1/2 (49);Georgia Tech

FLORIDA ST;5 1/2 (60.5);NC State

Iowa St;2 1/2 (55.5);BAYLOR

Byu;2 (60.5);TOLEDO

Akron;7 (63);MASSACHUSETTS

MICHIGAN;27 1/2 (48);Rutgers

Minnesota;Pick'em (56.5);PURDUE

UL-Lafayette;3 1/2 (55);GEORGIA SOUTHERN

IOWA;24 (53);Middle Tenn St

WYOMING;9 1/2 (48);Unlv

UTAH;6 (55);Washington St

Fresno St;17 1/2 (60);NEW MEXICO ST

NEVADA;2 (64.5);Hawaii

Stanford;3 1/2 (57.5);OREGON ST

MICHIGAN ST;14 (44);Indiana

Clemson;27 (60.5);NORTH CAROLINA

SOUTH CAROLINA;3 (50.5);Kentucky

ALABAMA;37 1/2 (61);Mississippi

VANDERBILT;6 (54.5);No. Illinois

TCU;15 1/2 (49);Kansas

OKLAHOMA ST;5 1/2 (60);Kansas St

AUBURN;11 (47);Mississippi St

OKLAHOMA;27 (72);Texas Tech

Florida Atlantic;1 (65);CHARLOTTE

NOTRE DAME;12 1/2 (49.5);Virginia

APPALACHIAN ST;16 1/2 (59);Coastal Carolina

Cincinnati;3 1/2 (47);MARSHALL

OLD DOMINION;3 (47);East Carolina

LIBERTY;7 1/2 (72);New Mexico

TROY;6 (61);Arkansas St

UL-MONROE;16 (57.5);South Alabama

SOUTHERN MISS;26 1/2 (52.5);Utep

Louisiana Tech;8 1/2 (48.5);RICE

Ala-Birmingham;3 (45.5);W. KENTUCKY

UTAH ST;24 (72);Colorado St

Ohio St;17 1/2 (66.5);NEBRASKA

NORTH TEXAS;7 (59.5);Houston

x-Texas A&M;23 (57.5);Arkansas

WASHINGTON;9 1/2 (59.5);Southern Cal

ARIZONA;7 1/2 (72);Ucla

x-at AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

WINNIPEG;4 1/2 (48);Hamilton

Saturday

Edmonton;6 (49);OTTAWA

Saskatchewan;6 1/2 (49.5);TORONTO

B.C. LIONS;5 1/2 (49);Montreal

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

St. Louis;Even-6 (9);ARIZONA

Milwaukee;6-7 (9);CINCINNATI

Chicago Cubs;8-9 (9.5);PITTSBURGH

WASHINGTON;7-8 (10);Philadelphia

NY METS;15-19 (7.5);Miami

SAN FRANCISCO;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Colorado

LA Dodgers;7-8 (8.5);SAN DIEGO

American League

Minnesota;9-11 (9.5);DETROIT

TORONTO;7-8 (10.5);Baltimore

TAMPA BAY;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);NY Yankees

Boston;6 1/2-7 1/2 (11.5);TEXAS

Cleveland;11-15 (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX

Oakland;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);LA ANGELS

Houston;13 1/2-17 1/2 (9.5);SEATTLE

Interleague

Atlanta;9-11 (9);KANSAS CITY

Home Team in CAPS

