By J. McCarthy

Tampa Bay is 6-13 against the spread its last 19 games in September. Carolina is 16-6 against the spread in this series when Tampa Bay is coming off a loss. NFL division home teams on Thursdays coming off a home loss are 12-4 against the spread. Take Carolina -6 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

CAROLINA;6 1/2 (49);Tampa Bay

Sunday

TENNESSEE;3 (44.5);Indianapolis

LA Chargers;2 1/2 (47.5);DETROIT

Buffalo;2 (43.5);NY GIANTS

BALTIMORE;13 1/2 (46);Arizona

New England;19 (47.5);MIAMI

Dallas;5 (46.5);WASHINGTON

HOUSTON;9 (43.5);Jacksonville

PITTSBURGH;4 (46.5);Seattle

CINCINNATI;2 (45);San Francisco

GREEN BAY;3 (44);Minnesota

Kansas City;7 1/2 (53.5);OAKLAND

LA RAMS;2 1/2 (52.5);New Orleans

Chicago;2 1/2 (40.5);DENVER

Philadelphia;1 1/2 (51);ATLANTA

Monday

Cleveland;3 (45.5);NY JETS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

WAKE FOREST;3 (66);North Carolina

BOSTON COLLEGE;21 (50.5);Kansas

Washington St;9 (74);HOUSTON

Saturday

Ohio St;16 1/2 (60.5);INDIANA

MISSISSIPPI ST;7 1/2 (52.5);Kansas St

North Carolina St;6 1/2 (47);WEST VIRGINIA

Maryland;7 (64);TEMPLE

CINCINNATI;17 (49);Miami-Ohio

PENN ST;17 (53.5);Pittsburgh

ILLINOIS;7 1/2 (55);Eastern Michigan

GEORGIA;33 1/2 (57.5);Arkansas St

COLORADO;4 (58.5);Air Force

San Diego St;16 1/2 (50);NEW MEXICO ST

Florida Atlantic;2 1/2 (67);BALL ST

NOTRE DAME;35 (63.5);New Mexico

CENTRAL MICHIGAN;3 (46.5);Akron

CENTRAL FLORIDA;7 1/2 (59.5);Stanford

Alabama;25 1/2 (60);SOUTH CAROLINA

NAVY;7 (52.5);East Carolina

Army;17 (45);UTSA

Southern Cal;4 (55.5);BYU

MINNESOTA;15 1/2 (46);Georgia Southern

NORTHWESTERN;18 1/2 (54);Unlv

Oklahoma St;14 (65);TULSA

Memphis;19 (57.5);SOUTH ALABAMA

Iowa;1 1/2 (44.5);IOWA ST

ARKANSAS;9 1/2 (60);Colorado St

x-Louisville;10 (52);Western Kentucky

MICHIGAN ST;13 (42);Arizona St

CALIFORNIA;14 (50.5);North Texas

Louisiana Tech;10 1/2 (58);BOWLING GREEN

Buffalo;5 (57.5);LIBERTY

TROY;3 (49);Southern Miss

CHARLOTTE;19 (68.5);Massachusetts

MARSHALL;5 (50.5);Ohio

AUBURN;34 1/2 (52.5);Kent St

Florida;8 (50.5);KENTUCKY

WESTERN MICHIGAN;9 1/2 (69.5);Georgia St

SMU;17 1/2 (59.5);Texas St

Duke;6 1/2 (50.5);MIDDLE TENN ST

WASHINGTON;20 1/2 (58.5);Hawaii

Tcu;2 1/2 (51);PURDUE

Clemson;27 1/2 (61);SYRACUSE

VIRGINIA;7 (57);Florida St

Oklahoma;23 (73);UCLA

NEBRASKA;14 (54);Northern Illinois

y-Texas;32 (56.5);Rice

Texas Tech;2 1/2 (76);ARIZONA

x-at Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.

y-at NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

B.C. LIONS;5 1/2 (50);Ottawa

Saturday

CALGARY;6 1/2 (51.5);Hamilton

SASKATCHEWAN;6 1/2 (49.5);Montreal

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Milwaukee;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);MIAMI

NY METS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Arizona

St. Louis;6 1/2-7 1/2 (13);COLORADO

Chicago Cubs;6-7 (8.5);SAN DIEGO

SAN FRANCISCO;6-7 (8.5);Pittsburgh

Atlanta;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);PHILADELPHIA

American League

NY Yankees;11 1/2-13 1/2 (10.5);DETROIT

CHI WHITE SOX;8-9 (8.5);Kansas City

Boston;6-7 (10);TORONTO

Tampa Bay;6-7 (10.5);TEXAS

HOUSTON;11-13 (9);Oakland

Interleague

LA Dodgers;10-11 (10.5);BALTIMORE

Washington;Even-6 (10);MINNESOTA

Cincinnati;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);SEATTLE

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments