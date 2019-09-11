By J. McCarthy
Tampa Bay is 6-13 against the spread its last 19 games in September. Carolina is 16-6 against the spread in this series when Tampa Bay is coming off a loss. NFL division home teams on Thursdays coming off a home loss are 12-4 against the spread. Take Carolina -6 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
CAROLINA;6 1/2 (49);Tampa Bay
Sunday
TENNESSEE;3 (44.5);Indianapolis
LA Chargers;2 1/2 (47.5);DETROIT
Buffalo;2 (43.5);NY GIANTS
BALTIMORE;13 1/2 (46);Arizona
New England;19 (47.5);MIAMI
Dallas;5 (46.5);WASHINGTON
HOUSTON;9 (43.5);Jacksonville
PITTSBURGH;4 (46.5);Seattle
CINCINNATI;2 (45);San Francisco
GREEN BAY;3 (44);Minnesota
Kansas City;7 1/2 (53.5);OAKLAND
LA RAMS;2 1/2 (52.5);New Orleans
Chicago;2 1/2 (40.5);DENVER
Philadelphia;1 1/2 (51);ATLANTA
Monday
Cleveland;3 (45.5);NY JETS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
WAKE FOREST;3 (66);North Carolina
BOSTON COLLEGE;21 (50.5);Kansas
Washington St;9 (74);HOUSTON
Saturday
Ohio St;16 1/2 (60.5);INDIANA
MISSISSIPPI ST;7 1/2 (52.5);Kansas St
North Carolina St;6 1/2 (47);WEST VIRGINIA
Maryland;7 (64);TEMPLE
CINCINNATI;17 (49);Miami-Ohio
PENN ST;17 (53.5);Pittsburgh
ILLINOIS;7 1/2 (55);Eastern Michigan
GEORGIA;33 1/2 (57.5);Arkansas St
COLORADO;4 (58.5);Air Force
San Diego St;16 1/2 (50);NEW MEXICO ST
Florida Atlantic;2 1/2 (67);BALL ST
NOTRE DAME;35 (63.5);New Mexico
CENTRAL MICHIGAN;3 (46.5);Akron
CENTRAL FLORIDA;7 1/2 (59.5);Stanford
Alabama;25 1/2 (60);SOUTH CAROLINA
NAVY;7 (52.5);East Carolina
Army;17 (45);UTSA
Southern Cal;4 (55.5);BYU
MINNESOTA;15 1/2 (46);Georgia Southern
NORTHWESTERN;18 1/2 (54);Unlv
Oklahoma St;14 (65);TULSA
Memphis;19 (57.5);SOUTH ALABAMA
Iowa;1 1/2 (44.5);IOWA ST
ARKANSAS;9 1/2 (60);Colorado St
x-Louisville;10 (52);Western Kentucky
MICHIGAN ST;13 (42);Arizona St
CALIFORNIA;14 (50.5);North Texas
Louisiana Tech;10 1/2 (58);BOWLING GREEN
Buffalo;5 (57.5);LIBERTY
TROY;3 (49);Southern Miss
CHARLOTTE;19 (68.5);Massachusetts
MARSHALL;5 (50.5);Ohio
AUBURN;34 1/2 (52.5);Kent St
Florida;8 (50.5);KENTUCKY
WESTERN MICHIGAN;9 1/2 (69.5);Georgia St
SMU;17 1/2 (59.5);Texas St
Duke;6 1/2 (50.5);MIDDLE TENN ST
WASHINGTON;20 1/2 (58.5);Hawaii
Tcu;2 1/2 (51);PURDUE
Clemson;27 1/2 (61);SYRACUSE
VIRGINIA;7 (57);Florida St
Oklahoma;23 (73);UCLA
NEBRASKA;14 (54);Northern Illinois
y-Texas;32 (56.5);Rice
Texas Tech;2 1/2 (76);ARIZONA
x-at Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.
y-at NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
B.C. LIONS;5 1/2 (50);Ottawa
Saturday
CALGARY;6 1/2 (51.5);Hamilton
SASKATCHEWAN;6 1/2 (49.5);Montreal
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Milwaukee;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);MIAMI
NY METS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Arizona
St. Louis;6 1/2-7 1/2 (13);COLORADO
Chicago Cubs;6-7 (8.5);SAN DIEGO
SAN FRANCISCO;6-7 (8.5);Pittsburgh
Atlanta;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);PHILADELPHIA
American League
NY Yankees;11 1/2-13 1/2 (10.5);DETROIT
CHI WHITE SOX;8-9 (8.5);Kansas City
Boston;6-7 (10);TORONTO
Tampa Bay;6-7 (10.5);TEXAS
HOUSTON;11-13 (9);Oakland
Interleague
LA Dodgers;10-11 (10.5);BALTIMORE
Washington;Even-6 (10);MINNESOTA
Cincinnati;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);SEATTLE
