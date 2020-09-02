Latest Line for Sept. 3

By J. McCarthy
Toronto is 17-5-1 against the spread its last 23 games following a point spread loss. The Raptors are 45-21 their last 66 games when playing on one day of rest. The defending champions will get back into the series. Take Toronto -1 for another Best Bet winner.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
SOUTHERN MISS;13 1/2 (53.5);South Alabama
Saturday
MEMPHIS;19 (74);Arkansas St
Smu;21 1/2 (70);TEXAS ST
ARMY;3 1/2 (55);Middle Tenn St
Monday
Byu;1 1/2 (50.5);NAVY
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Chicago Cubs;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
HOUSTON;7-8 (7.5);Texas
PHILADELPHIA;7-8 (10.5);Washington
LA ANGELS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);San Diego
Toronto;Even-6 (10.5);BOSTON
Chi White Sox;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);KANSAS CITY
LA DODGERS;11-13 (8.5);Arizona
NY METS;Even-6 (9.5);NY Yankees
NBA PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
x-Toronto;1 (215);BOSTON
x-LA CLIPPERS;8 1/2 (223);Denver
x-at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
NHL PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
y-Vegas;1-1 1/2 (6);VANCOUVER
z-NY ISLANDERS;Even-1/2 (5);Philadelphia
y-at Scotiabank Arena-Toronto, Canada.
z-at Rogers Place-Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Home Team in CAPS
