Latest Line for Sept. 3
Latest Line for Sept. 3

By J. McCarthy

Toronto is 17-5-1 against the spread its last 23 games following a point spread loss. The Raptors are 45-21 their last 66 games when playing on one day of rest. The defending champions will get back into the series. Take Toronto -1 for another Best Bet winner.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

SOUTHERN MISS;13 1/2 (53.5);South Alabama

Saturday

MEMPHIS;19 (74);Arkansas St

Smu;21 1/2 (70);TEXAS ST

ARMY;3 1/2 (55);Middle Tenn St

Monday

Byu;1 1/2 (50.5);NAVY

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Chicago Cubs;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);PITTSBURGH

HOUSTON;7-8 (7.5);Texas

PHILADELPHIA;7-8 (10.5);Washington

LA ANGELS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);San Diego

Toronto;Even-6 (10.5);BOSTON

Chi White Sox;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);KANSAS CITY

LA DODGERS;11-13 (8.5);Arizona

NY METS;Even-6 (9.5);NY Yankees

NBA PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

x-Toronto;1 (215);BOSTON

x-LA CLIPPERS;8 1/2 (223);Denver

x-at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

NHL PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

y-Vegas;1-1 1/2 (6);VANCOUVER

z-NY ISLANDERS;Even-1/2 (5);Philadelphia

y-at Scotiabank Arena-Toronto, Canada.

z-at Rogers Place-Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Home Team in CAPS

