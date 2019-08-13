By J. McCarthy

New York is 21-6 its last 27 games. The Mets are 5-0 in their last 5 during game 2 of a series. Atlanta is 1-4 in Dallas Keuchel's last 5 starts. The Braves are 2-5 in Steven Matz's last 7 road starts in this series. Take the NY Mets over Atlanta for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

JACKSONVILLE;3 (35);Philadelphia

ATLANTA;2 (44.5);NY Jets

WASHINGTON;3 (41);Cincinnati

BALTIMORE;5 (37.5);Green Bay

ARIZONA;3 (40.5);Oakland

Friday

CAROLINA;3 (40);Buffalo

NY GIANTS;2 (42.5);Chicago

TAMPA BAY;3 1/2 (43.5);Miami

Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43);Cleveland

New England;1 (39.5);TENNESSEE

Dallas;2 1/2 (42.5);LA RAMS

PITTSBURGH;1 (46.5);Kansas City

HOUSTON;4 1/2 (42.5);Detroit

Sunday

LA CHARGERS;3 (44.5);New Orleans

MINNESOTA;4 1/2 (42);Seattle

Monday

DENVER;2 1/2 (42);San Francisco

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

WINNIPEG;11 (51.5);B.C. Lions

Friday

Edmonton;8 (49.5);TORONTO

Saturday

Hamilton;3 (49.5);OTTAWA

CALGARY;7 (52);Montreal

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Arizona;Even-6 (12.5);COLORADO

WASHINGTON;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);Cincinnati

PHILADELPHIA;Even-6 (9);Chicago Cubs

LA Dodgers;13-14 (8);MIAMI

ATLANTA;6-7 (10);NY Mets

American League

TORONTO;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5);Texas

NY YANKEES;11 1/2-12 1/2 (11);Baltimore

CLEVELAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Boston

Houston;14-15 (10);CHI WHITE SOX

Seattle;6-7 (10);DETROIT

Interleague

MILWAUKEE;Even-6 (9.5);Minnesota

Tampa Bay;Even-6 (8);SAN DIEGO

Oakland;Even-6 (9);SAN FRANCISCO

LA ANGELS;Even-6 (10);Pittsburgh

St. Louis;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);KANSAS CITY

Home Team in CAPS

