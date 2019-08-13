By J. McCarthy
New York is 21-6 its last 27 games. The Mets are 5-0 in their last 5 during game 2 of a series. Atlanta is 1-4 in Dallas Keuchel's last 5 starts. The Braves are 2-5 in Steven Matz's last 7 road starts in this series. Take the NY Mets over Atlanta for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
JACKSONVILLE;3 (35);Philadelphia
ATLANTA;2 (44.5);NY Jets
WASHINGTON;3 (41);Cincinnati
BALTIMORE;5 (37.5);Green Bay
ARIZONA;3 (40.5);Oakland
Friday
CAROLINA;3 (40);Buffalo
NY GIANTS;2 (42.5);Chicago
TAMPA BAY;3 1/2 (43.5);Miami
Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43);Cleveland
New England;1 (39.5);TENNESSEE
Dallas;2 1/2 (42.5);LA RAMS
PITTSBURGH;1 (46.5);Kansas City
HOUSTON;4 1/2 (42.5);Detroit
Sunday
LA CHARGERS;3 (44.5);New Orleans
MINNESOTA;4 1/2 (42);Seattle
Monday
DENVER;2 1/2 (42);San Francisco
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
WINNIPEG;11 (51.5);B.C. Lions
Friday
Edmonton;8 (49.5);TORONTO
Saturday
Hamilton;3 (49.5);OTTAWA
CALGARY;7 (52);Montreal
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Arizona;Even-6 (12.5);COLORADO
WASHINGTON;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);Cincinnati
PHILADELPHIA;Even-6 (9);Chicago Cubs
LA Dodgers;13-14 (8);MIAMI
ATLANTA;6-7 (10);NY Mets
American League
TORONTO;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5);Texas
NY YANKEES;11 1/2-12 1/2 (11);Baltimore
CLEVELAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Boston
Houston;14-15 (10);CHI WHITE SOX
Seattle;6-7 (10);DETROIT
Interleague
MILWAUKEE;Even-6 (9.5);Minnesota
Tampa Bay;Even-6 (8);SAN DIEGO
Oakland;Even-6 (9);SAN FRANCISCO
LA ANGELS;Even-6 (10);Pittsburgh
St. Louis;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);KANSAS CITY
Home Team in CAPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.