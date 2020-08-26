Latest Line for Aug. 27

By J. McCarthy
Boston is 15-5 against the spread its last 20 games as an underdog. The Celtics are 18-7-1 against the spread their last 26 games when playing on 3 or more days of rest. Toronto is 4-10-1 against the spread its last 15 Conference Semifinals games. The Raptors are 0-5 against the spread their last 5 games after scoring more than 125 points the previous game. Take Boston +2 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
SAN DIEGO;9-10 (9);Seattle
ARIZONA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);Colorado
TORONTO;7 1/2-8 1/2 (10.5);Boston
TAMPA BAY;8-9 (8.5);Baltimore
Minnesota;7-8 (9.5);DETROIT
NY METS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Miami
WASHINGTON;8-9 (9);Philadelphia
Oakland;7 1/2-8 1/2 (10);TEXAS
MILWAUKEE;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Cincinnati
LA Dodgers;9-11 (9);SAN FRANCISCO
ST. LOUIS (1);7 1/2-8 1/2 (7);Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS (2);7-8 (7);Pittsburgh
NBA PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
y-UTAH;2 (220.5);Denver
y-LA Clippers;10 1/2 (238);DALLAS
x-TORONTO;2 (216);Boston
x-at The Field House-Orlando, FL.
y-at AdventHealth Arena-Orlando, FL.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
1-NY ISLANDERS;Even-1/2 (5);Philadelphia
2-Vegas;1/2-1 (6);VANCOUVER
1-at Scotiabank Arena-Toronto, Canada.
2-at Rogers Place-Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Home Team in CAPS
