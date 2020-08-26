Latest Line for Aug. 27

Boston is 15-5 against the spread its last 20 games as an underdog. The Celtics are 18-7-1 against the spread their last 26 games when playing on 3 or more days of rest. Toronto is 4-10-1 against the spread its last 15 Conference Semifinals games. The Raptors are 0-5 against the spread their last 5 games after scoring more than 125 points the previous game. Take Boston +2 for another Best Bet winner.