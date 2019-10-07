Sunday night
Indianapolis;7;6;0;6 — 19
Kansas City;3;7;0;3 — 13
First Quarter
KC—FG Butker 29, 9:02.
Ind—Brissett 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:44.
Second Quarter
KC—Pringle 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:08.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, 11:12.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, :10.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—FG Vinatieri 31, 7:40.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 29, 2:27.
KC—FG Butker 36, 1:16.
A—73,352.
;Ind;KC
First downs;25;18
Total Net Yards;331;324
Rushes-yards;45-180;14-36
Passing;151;288
Punt Returns;0-0;2-1
Kickoff Returns;2-48;1-22
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-30
Comp-Att-Int;18-29-1;22-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-33
Punts;3-41.0;4-38.8
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;7-50;11-125
Time of Possession;37:15;22:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 29-132, Wilkins 7-28, Pascal 1-12, Brissett 6-9, Hines 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 9-23, Mahomes 3-17, Sherman 1-2, Hardman 1-(minus 6).
PASSING—Indianapolis, Brissett 18-29-1-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-39-0-321.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Hines 4-46, Hilton 4-37, Doyle 3-19, Mack 3-16, Alie-Cox 1-10, Pascal 1-8, Ebron 1-8, Cain 1-7. Kansas City, Pringle 6-103, Hardman 4-79, Kelce 4-70, Robinson 3-31, Dam.Williams 3-15, McCoy 2-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
