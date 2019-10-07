Sunday night

Indianapolis;7;6;0;6 — 19

Kansas City;3;7;0;3 — 13

First Quarter

KC—FG Butker 29, 9:02.

Ind—Brissett 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:44.

Second Quarter

KC—Pringle 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:08.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, 11:12.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, :10.

Fourth Quarter

Ind—FG Vinatieri 31, 7:40.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 29, 2:27.

KC—FG Butker 36, 1:16.

A—73,352.

;Ind;KC

First downs;25;18

Total Net Yards;331;324

Rushes-yards;45-180;14-36

Passing;151;288

Punt Returns;0-0;2-1

Kickoff Returns;2-48;1-22

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-30

Comp-Att-Int;18-29-1;22-39-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-33

Punts;3-41.0;4-38.8

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;7-50;11-125

Time of Possession;37:15;22:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 29-132, Wilkins 7-28, Pascal 1-12, Brissett 6-9, Hines 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 9-23, Mahomes 3-17, Sherman 1-2, Hardman 1-(minus 6).

PASSING—Indianapolis, Brissett 18-29-1-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-39-0-321.

RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Hines 4-46, Hilton 4-37, Doyle 3-19, Mack 3-16, Alie-Cox 1-10, Pascal 1-8, Ebron 1-8, Cain 1-7. Kansas City, Pringle 6-103, Hardman 4-79, Kelce 4-70, Robinson 3-31, Dam.Williams 3-15, McCoy 2-23.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

