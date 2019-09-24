Monday night game
Chicago;7;21;0;3 — 31
Washington;0;3;6;6 — 15
First Quarter
Chi—Clinton-Dix 37 interception return (Pineiro kick), 9:42.
Second Quarter
Chi—Gabriel 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:00.
Chi—Gabriel 1 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 5:42.
Chi—Gabriel 36 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :43.
Was—FG Hopkins 35, :00.
Third Quarter
Was—McLaurin 15 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 6:39.
Fourth Quarter
Was—Richardson 2 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 13:11.
Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 1:50.
A—67,327.
;Chi;Was
First downs;21;25
Total Net Yards;298;356
Rushes-yards;24-90;21-69
Passing;208;287
Punt Returns;1-3;2-15
Kickoff Returns;2-52;3-102
Interceptions Ret.;3-96;1-2
Comp-Att-Int;25-31-1;30-43-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;4-45
Punts;3-46.7;1-48.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-2
Penalties-Yards;9-59;9-61
Time of Possession;31:36;28:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 13-67, Patterson 4-14, Gabriel 1-7, Trubisky 1-2, M.Davis 1-2, Cohen 4-(minus 2). Washington, Peterson 12-37, Thompson 7-29, Keenum 2-3.
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 25-31-1-231. Washington, Keenum 30-43-3-332.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Gabriel 6-75, Robinson 6-60, Burton 4-20, Montgomery 3-14, Cohen 2-26, Miller 1-15, Wims 1-8, Shaheen 1-7, Patterson 1-6. Washington, Richardson 8-83, McLaurin 6-70, Quinn 5-30, Thompson 4-79, V.Davis 2-30, Sims 2-24, Sprinkle 2-19, Peterson 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Pineiro 44. Washington, Hopkins 43.
