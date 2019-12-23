Late 3-pointer gives Siena conference win

ALBANY — Elijah Burns hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left to give Siena a 73-72 win over Canisius in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener for both men's basketball teams Monday at the Times Union Center.

Canisius (0-1 league, 5-6 overall), which led 41-30 at halftime, had gone ahead 72-70 on Majesty Brandon's 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.

Jalen Pickett led the Saints (1-0 league, 4-5 overall) with 22 points. He also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Burns had 16 points, while Manny Camper contributed a double-double of 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Donald Carey also hit double digits with 10 points.

Brandon led all scorers with 30 points, including going 7 for 10 on 3-pointers. Scott Hitchon was the only other Griffin to reach double figures with 15 points.

Siena next hosts Holy Cross at 2 p.m. Sunday.

