The fireman's turnout gear of Brian "Buelly" Buell graces the front of a Greenwich fire truck as the fire department, aided and escorted by departments from throughout southern Washington County and several surrounding counties form a procession Monday through he streets of Greenwich for the funeral and burial service of Buell, who died at 47. He was known for his lifelong love for firefighting. His casket was carried in the back of a second Greenwich firetruck.