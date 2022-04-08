Visit our website or FB page for dates/times. If they are still listed on Petfinder, they are still available. Due... View on PetFinder
The Lake George Central School District Board of Education announced Tuesday that it has chosen a new superintendent.
A Delaware County school superintendent has been appointed as the next leader for the Glens Falls City School District.
A Glens Falls man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday for killing his 7-week-old son in July.
A Queensbury man was injured after being struck by a car in the parking lot of Mohan’s Liquor.
Agnes Kearon takes walks around the village of Hudson Falls regularly, and she noticed the amount of empty storefronts, vacant buildings and trash in the yards of many houses. She is hoping the community can come together for creative solutions.
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative looks to be heading in a positive direction.
A Mechanicville man was sentenced on Friday for possessing drugs last year.
Warren County Health Services said Friday that the county's test positivity rate increased by 77% over the past two weeks.
A 29-year-old Salem man was arrested in Shushan on Friday by state police on three DWI-related felonies.
There was never a question of Joseph Girard III returning to Syracuse University for his senior basketball season.
