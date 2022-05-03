 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Large brush fire extinguished in Lake Luzerne

Lake Luzerne fire

DEC rangers and firefighters respond Sunday evening to a large brush fire in Lake Luzerne. The fire damaged 75 acres of private land. No structures were damaged. 

 Provided photo

LAKE LUZERNE — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rangers responded to a large brush fire in Lake Luzerne on Sunday.

According to a news release from the DEC, a ranger responded to the call at 5:58 p.m.

An additional two rangers were called in to assist the ranger and six fire departments in the area. 

The fire happened in and around a forest near Glens Falls Mountain Road.

According to the DEC, the fire covered 75 acres of private property and no structures were damaged. 

Four rangers returned the next morning and contained what was left of the fire, the news release said.

