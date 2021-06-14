Lakeside Chapel in Cleverdale to celebrate 100th anniversary

QUEENSBURY — Dusty Putnam and her family will fill the first two pews at the Lakeside Chapel when it opens for summer services at the end of the month.
“My grandchildren have been coming here literally since they were in arms and before they could walk,” said Putnam, a trustee of the seasonal, non-denominational church on Lake George.
The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the chapel’s doors last summer.
But the chapel, which sits on the east side of Lake George in Cleverdale, will open the last weekend in June, just in time to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
During the July 4 festivities, which are still being planned, the church trustees will open a time capsule that was placed inside the cornerstone of the church in 1921 during the chapel’s dedication ceremony.
An article in The Post-Star on Aug. 29, 1921, depicted the look of the chapel in great detail. Not much has changed nearly 100 years later, with the exception of electric lights added in 1928.
“The structure is of simple Gothic design,” the article states, “the object of the building committee and the architect being to make the edifice a chapel in the true sense of the word, avoiding pretense, expense and luxury in construction and details.”
The steep pitched roof was shingled in red, and the walls of the exterior were tan stucco.
Still visible today is the bas-relief sculpture, an ornamental plaster panel just below the blue-green stained-glass window facing the lake, with the quote “I am the Vine and Ye are the Branches.”
Seasonal services had actually begun in 1887, some nine years after Ripley’s Point — now known as Cleverdale — became a popular summer resort, according to a history provided by the church.
The chapel project started in 1917 under the direction of the Rev. Thornton C. Mills of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake George. It was Mills’ suggestion to start a committee to build a chapel on the lake.
The plans were halted, however, by America’s entry into World War I, the article explains.
After the war, plans resumed, leading to the first services being held at the chapel — the first ever on the east side of the lake — on July 3, 1921.
The cost of construction, including the property purchase, was $7,795.63.
The dedication in August of 1921 was attended by hundreds of summer residents and guests.
“A number of ministers representing various denominations took part in the ceremonies,” according to The Post-Star, while lay church workers, singers and others were also active in carrying out the plans of the day.”
At the time, the cornerstone received copies of The Post-Star and the Lake George Mirror, silver United States coins of 1921 and a list of the names of those who made the chapel possible. The date 1921 is etched into the stone.
The chapel has been well maintained the last 100 years through the generosity of its churchgoers as well as grants from the Ross Charitable Trust.
The chapel looks just as it did 70 years ago, when Richard Young started attending summer services with his parents when he was just a little boy.
“I think that’s kind of one of the touchstones of the chapel,” Young said. “It’s always been such a special place because it ties the beauty of the surrounding mountains and the lake right next to the chapel, and just the beauty of the various points of Lake George — Cleverdale and Assembly Point.”
Young, who also serves as a church trustee, said he appreciates the continuity of the chapel, which has a history that goes back to long before there was a church building.
“Although we only typically have 10 services each summer,” Young said, “the chapel is so important to people and so much in their hearts, that it continues to go on year after year, now to 100 years.”