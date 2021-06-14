Lakeside Chapel in Cleverdale to celebrate 100th anniversary

At the time, the cornerstone received copies of The Post-Star and the Lake George Mirror, silver United States coins of 1921 and a list of the names of those who made the chapel possible. The date 1921 is etched into the stone.

The chapel has been well maintained the last 100 years through the generosity of its churchgoers as well as grants from the Ross Charitable Trust.

The chapel looks just as it did 70 years ago, when Richard Young started attending summer services with his parents when he was just a little boy.

“I think that’s kind of one of the touchstones of the chapel,” Young said. “It’s always been such a special place because it ties the beauty of the surrounding mountains and the lake right next to the chapel, and just the beauty of the various points of Lake George — Cleverdale and Assembly Point.”

Young, who also serves as a church trustee, said he appreciates the continuity of the chapel, which has a history that goes back to long before there was a church building.

“Although we only typically have 10 services each summer,” Young said, “the chapel is so important to people and so much in their hearts, that it continues to go on year after year, now to 100 years.”

