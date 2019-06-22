Frederick G. Gilles Jr.
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 106 Homer Drive, Lake Luzerne
Occupation: Retired military
Education: High school; some college
Age: 63
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: Twenty-one years Naval Service; Navy service-related training includes: Uniform Code of Military Justice Management Course; Ethics in Military Justice; Human Behavior; served on Military Courts Martials
Reasons for seeking this position: I have observed many proceedings at our town court to be confident that I would be able to perform the duties as a town justice. I don’t take this responsibility lightly and feel that I have the knowledge and abilities to make an excellent town justice. I served our country for 21 years and now want the opportunity to serve my community.
Bruce Hayes (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 981 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne
Occupation: Town justice
Education: Some college, plus 12 hours a year for last 12 years at continuing education through the Office of Court Administration
Age: 69
Current public offices held: Town justice
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: I have been town justice for the last 12 years. Each year I have completed 12 hours of continuing education provided by Office of Court Administration.
Reasons for seeking this position: I feel that after 12 years, I can make a difference in the perception of what the public thinks of their justice system. I would like to continue doing so for the future.
Eugene "Gene" Kules (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 1 Gage Hill Road, Lake Luzerne
Occupation: Town justice and teacher
Education: Bachelor of Science, Education, Castleton State College, Castleton, Vermont, 09/00 to 05/03, psychology/sociology minor, 3.7 GPA; Dean’s List honoree, four semesters; awarded Vermont Student Teacher of the Year 2002
Age: 52
Current public offices held: Town justice
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: State of New York’s Unified Court System and Magistrate Training. Sergeant at maximum security prison, Charlotte Correctional Institution. Counselor at Last Chance Ranch, one of the nation's leading facilities for turning around violent young criminals. Bachelor of Science degree in education and a minor in psychology/sociology from Castleton State College.
Reason for seeking this position: I have always had a love for the judicial process. I am confident in my ability for ensuring the law is followed. This office allows me to give back to the community in a positive way. I am a natural leader that exhibits the proper judicial temperament of patience, open-mindedness, courtesy, tact, punctuality and common sense. I take pride in treating all with the respect and dignity they deserve.
