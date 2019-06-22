Anthony Cirillo (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 302 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne
Occupation: Auto mechanic
Education: High school
Age: 76
Current public offices held: Town councilman
Past public offices held: Hadley-Luzerne school board, 12 years; Hadley-Luzerne Fire Department commissioner, 12 years; Hadley-Luzerne Planning Board, two years; Hadley-Luzerne town councilman, eight years
Credentials for office: Forty years living in the community, being in business and dealing with walk-in concerns
Top issues in this campaign: Doing our best to keep taxes low while maintaining our services to the people. Also work at getting our share of sales and bed tax.
What I’d do if elected: Continue to serve the community with honesty and common sense.
Paul Lewandowski
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 40 Sylvan Road, Lake Luzerne
Occupation: HVAC-R, owner of Adirondack Cool Air LLC
Education: High school, two years Hudson Valley Community College, degree in thermodynamics engineering
Age: 65
Current public offices held: Retired from fire company
Past public offices held: Twenty years-plus with Hadley-Luzerne Volunteer Fire Company, held office of chief, Board of Fire Commissioners, engineman
Credentials for office: Owning own business 23 years, 11 years plant manager, 15 years in HVAC-R service
Top issues in this campaign: Work with the town people and board to keep the town in good financial and a safe place to live.
What I’d do if elected: Work with the town workers, the elderly, keep our children safe, work with the Town Board, help wherever I can, bring business into town to help with taxes.
Mark McLain (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 115 Lake Tour Road, Lake Luzerne
Occupation: Retired IBM sales manager
Education: Graduate SUNY Broome
Age: 69
Current public offices held: Town Board member, town of Lake Luzerne
Past public offices held: President of Hadley-Luzerne Lions Club
Credentials for office: I work well with various departments, town and know how to bring them together to get stuff done. I work my tail off for the taxpayers as I always have. As a retired sales manager, it taught me how to work with people. I bring this skill to the town.
Top issues in this campaign: Working to keep the town taxes as low as possible to keep our small-town environment.
What I’d do if elected: If re-elected, I would continue to keep doing what I have been doing — delivering meals on wheels, member of the Hadley-Luzerne Fire Company, member of the Hadley-Luzerne Lions Club, work with Highway Department and Building and Grounds Department to provide the best services to the people of Lake Luzerne.
