Lake Luzerne supervisor to return at meeting on Monday

LAKE LUZERNE — Supervisor Gene Merlino plans to resume his duties and may attend the town's Monday meeting in person, even though the Town Board decided to hold it virtually because of COVID-19 exposures at Town Hall.

Deputy Supervisor Dan Waterhouse, who has been acting supervisor in Merlino’s absence, said Monday morning that they had three positive cases or exposures in the town’s Highway Department, resulting in quarantines, and another one from a county employee who had been at the building.

The board has decided to put in-person meetings on hold until Jan. 15, 2022, given the rising number of cases throughout Warren County with the spread of the delta variant.

The meeting will take place online at 7 p.m. The code to attend the Zoom meeting is 902 687 9764.

Merlino has been out since falling ill at the June 12 meeting. He was taken away in an ambulance.

Waterhouse said Merlino initially said he would be out until the end of October, but submitted papers saying he would return now.

A newsletter called Our Town News reported that Merlino would be attending the meeting in person, and if he could not get into the building, he would set up in the parking lot with residents in attendance.