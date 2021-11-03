 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake George's Sam Knauf named Adirondack League boys soccer MVP

  • 0

Lake George junior midfielder Sam Knauf has been named the Most Valuable Player in Adirondack League boys soccer this season.

Knauf is joined on the Adirondack League's first-team all-stars by two of his Warriors teammates: goalie Kristian "Yogi" Johnson and forward Poe Tutu. Lake George captured its fifth straight league championship with a 3-1 title-game win over Fort Ann two weeks ago.

Fort Ann midfielder Callon Sutliff and defender Hayden Eash were also named to the All-Adirondack first team, along with forwards Connor Farrell of Granville, Evan Kader of Hadley-Luzerne and Michael Jones of Hartford; midfielders Tom Conway of North Warren, Dan Cunniffe of Bolton-Warrensburg and Caden Cuthbert of Argyle; and defender Alex Wiseman of Corinth.

Adirondack League Boys Soccer All-Stars

MVP -- Sam Knauf, M, Lake George

First Team

Player;Position;Team

Kristian Johnson;GK;Lake George

Poe Tutu;F;Lake George

Evan Kader;F;Hadley-Luzerne

Callon Sutliff;M;Fort Ann

Tom Conway;M;North Warren

Dan Cunniffe;M;Bolton-Warrens.

Michael Jones;F;Hartford

Caden Cuthbert;M;Argyle

Connor Farrell;F;Granville

Hayden Eash;D;Fort Ann

Alex Wiseman;D;Corinth

Second Team

Kyle Dolan;F;Lake George

Jack Sullivan;M;Lake George

Riley Barnes;M;Fort Ann

Jackson Paige;D;Fort Ann

Cody Baker;M;Hartford

Justin Rushia;D;Bolton-Warrens.

Nathan Aldous;M;Granville

John Mesch;D;North Warren

Sam Tangora;M;Corinth

Zack Caldwell;GK;Hadley-Luzerne

Jared Montello;GK;Argyle

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Billions’ filming at Sagamore

‘Billions’ filming at Sagamore

The Showtime series “Billions” was filming scenes for its sixth season at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News