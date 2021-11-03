Lake George's Sam Knauf named Adirondack League boys soccer MVP

Lake George junior midfielder Sam Knauf has been named the Most Valuable Player in Adirondack League boys soccer this season.

Knauf is joined on the Adirondack League's first-team all-stars by two of his Warriors teammates: goalie Kristian "Yogi" Johnson and forward Poe Tutu. Lake George captured its fifth straight league championship with a 3-1 title-game win over Fort Ann two weeks ago.

Fort Ann midfielder Callon Sutliff and defender Hayden Eash were also named to the All-Adirondack first team, along with forwards Connor Farrell of Granville, Evan Kader of Hadley-Luzerne and Michael Jones of Hartford; midfielders Tom Conway of North Warren, Dan Cunniffe of Bolton-Warrensburg and Caden Cuthbert of Argyle; and defender Alex Wiseman of Corinth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0