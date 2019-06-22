8. Lake George volleyball denied

Lake George players gather around head coach Brittany Jones, gray sweater at left, during a timeout in an Oct. 20 Adirondack League volleyball match at Hartford.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

Lake George had been the class of Class D all season, going through the Adirondack League and regular season undefeated and earning a No. 2 ranking in the state's Class D poll. The Warriors' hopes were dashed, however, on the morning of the Section II seeding meeting, when it was officially determined that they had played one more regular-season contest than they were allowed to, making them ineligible for postseason play.

