8. Lake George volleyball denied

Lake George had been the class of Class D all season, going through the Adirondack League and regular season undefeated and earning a No. 2 ranking in the state's Class D poll. The Warriors' hopes were dashed, however, on the morning of the Section II seeding meeting, when it was officially determined that they had played one more regular-season contest than they were allowed to, making them ineligible for postseason play.
