Lake George residents invited to forums for school superintendent finalists

LAKE GEORGE — Residents of Lake George Central School District are invited to meet the two finalists for the superintendent position at two upcoming forums.

The district will announce the finalists on Wednesday.

The meet the finalists nights are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on March 21 and March 22. Each finalist will spend an entire day in the district, touring the buildings and interacting and interviewing with selected groups of staff members and students. Interim Superintendent of Schools Doug Huntley is developing the schedule for these events.

Then, each finalist will meet with residents. The location of the meeting will depend on the expected number of attendees.

People interested in attending the events are asked to pre-register by calling Sarah Barton at 518-668-5456 ext. 1207 or via email bartons@lkgeorge.org by March 18. They need to provide their name, telephone number, and email address. Attendees only need to register once for both evenings.

After each forum, the Board of Education will hold a third and final round of interviews with each candidate.

Board President Tricia Connor Biles said the district received a high number of quality applicants for the position. She thanked residents for their input into the process.

“On behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank all stakeholders for the large number of responses we received on our community survey and for the outstanding participation at the community forum we held in November," she said in a news release.

The district has been without a permanent superintendent since Lynne Rutnik departed at the beginning of the school year to take a job as deputy superintendent of the Schenectady City School District.

