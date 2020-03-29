Lake George Music Festival presenting free online concerts
Lake George Music Festival presenting free online concerts

Lake George Music Festival holding online concerts

Stanichka Dimitrova plays the violin at an impromptu event during the 2014 Lake George Music Festival near Million Dollar Beach in Lake George. THe Lake George Music Alumni Association is holding online concerts on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning. 

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association is presenting online concerts beginning today.

“The Quarantine Concert Series” is free and will be streamed live at 7 p.m. at www.facebook.com/largegeorgemusicfestival. More concerts will be scheduled throughout April on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

So far, the festival is unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, freelance musicians, like the ones who make up the majority of the roster each summer are experiencing immense hardship, according to a news release. 

The concerts will consist of solo performances by alumni and last about 30 minutes.

Tax deductible donations are accepted and 100% of the proceeds generated by the concerts will be given back to the performing artists.

Everyone who gives towards this campaign will be given a free single ticket to a concert this and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 Season Pass.

On Sunday, the featured artist is bass trombonists André Emmanoel Prouty, who is a teacher and musician in the Denver area. He is currently quarantining with his parents at their home in Houston.

On Thursday, the performer is harp player Rosanna Moore, who lives in Rochester.

