Lake George man gets up to 4 years in prison for third DWI conviction

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Timothy S. Royalminns, 50, was stopped by police on Feb. 14 at about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of South and Glen streets in Glens Falls. He was seen driving without headlights and failing to yield the right of way at an intersection, according to police.

He had an open container of alcohol and because he had at least two previous DWI convictions, was charged with felony DWI.

