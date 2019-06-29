Degrees awarded: 67

Honor Group: Graceann Bennett, Nicole Kingsley, Sarah Grace Kohls, Madison MacDermid, Lynnaya Regina Preuss, Gabriella MacKenzie Weidner and Mattie B. Williams

Featured speakers: All students from Honor Group

Notable: Honor group is made up entirely of women this year

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Sending off the Class of 2019

article

Argyle Central School

article

Bolton Central School

article

Cambridge Central School

23 updates

Load comments