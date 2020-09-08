Labor Day weekend brings more of the same in High Peaks

Forest rangers largely focused on the frontcountry over the weekend, according to van Laer.

“We were just having so many new people to outdoor recreation, camping and hiking, that we really need to be able to have people to provide them with information,” Van Laer said. “Not only where to park and what equipment to have, but just to direct them to trails and give them the basics on Leave No Trace.”

That frontcountry focus and increased staffing resulted in few parking tickets issued by rangers because they were able to speak with hikers directly, according to van Laer. Over the weekend, rangers issued about 15 tickets for parking violations along state Route 73 and six tickets for land use violations, according to Severino.

Van Laer said although the frontcountry focus made parking and informing new hikers of trail etiquette easier, it left the backcountry mostly neglected. Because of this, he said it is unknown how many issues in the backcountry there were this weekend.

“I have very little confidence that the backcountry was handled adequately,” van Laer said. “We did the best we could with our limited resources.”

Van Laer said he wanted to thank the Adirondack Mountain Club.

“They do a great job managing their facility,” van Laer said. “They do a great job with (summit) stewardship. I wish the DEC did as well.”

