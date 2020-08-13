Kittle agrees with 49ers; Kelce agrees with Chiefs; Dawkins extends with Bills

There were three big contract agreements in the NFL on Thursday.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers that is the richest contract ever at the position.

A person familiar with the deal said the sides agreed Thursday on the deal to keep Kittle off the market next offseason.

NFL Network first reported the terms and says the deal includes an $18 million signing bonus.

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t done when they signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record-setting extension, or when they put together a pricey package to keep Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones on the line.

Now, they’re shelling out more big money to keep tight end Travis Kelce in the fold.

The Chiefs and the two-time All-Pro agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million extension Thursday that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press.

The Buffalo Bills are protecting quarterback Josh Allen’s blindside for the long term after signing left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension.

Dawkins has been a starter in Buffalo since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Temple. He had one year left on his rookie contract, and is now signed through the 2024 season.

