Richard Doyle
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican
Address: 160 Hartman Road, Hudson Falls
Occupation: Accountant
Education: B.B.A. Siena College
Age: 62
Current public offices held: Town of Kingsbury councilman
Past public offices held: Town of Kingsbury councilman
Credentials for office: My education and work experience as well as my past service on the Town Board.
Top issues in this campaign: Keeping the town tax rate stable, below the state tax cap.
What I’d do if elected: Continue to assist the supervisor in making the town government run as efficiently as possible.
Jane E. Havens
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican
Address: 388 County Route 41, Kingsbury
Occupation: Vice president, Falls Farm and Garden Equipment Co. Inc.; partner and general manager, Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes LLC
Education: Ticonderoga High School graduate
Age: 50
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: Thirty-year career in financial management; positive working relationships with local, state and federal government agencies
Top issues in this campaign: Public safety is the most important issue. If we feel safe and we know that our children are safe, there isn’t anything that we can’t accomplish. Fiscal responsibility is also a top focus. The town of Kingsbury is a well-run municipality. We must maintain its stability and promote appropriate growth.
What I’d do if elected: I understand and embrace community service. I will not be a single-issue representative. I can be attentive to the many facets of public governance, and I believe that good things happen when the right combination of people come together.
Jeff Zappieri
Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic
Address: 943 County Route 41, Hudson Falls
Occupation: Adjunct faculty, departments of Planning/Geography and Biology, University at Albany; NYS Office of Planning and Development (retired)
Education: B.S in biology, Cornell University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; M.S. in conservation biology and public policy, University at Albany
Age: 66
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: As a planner, I worked with numerous New York communities on a range of development issues, assisting with grant, permitting and project design problems. Statewide, I have been a member of municipal advisory boards, task forces and technical committees involved with local and regional planning issues.
Top issues in this campaign: Preparing for the future through economic development compatible with local community/regional character; green energy development/support; infrastructure: sewer/water/broadband expansion; expansion, diversification of local agriculture.
What I’d do if elected: Community survey/development of a town vision; updated town comprehensive plan; seek plan-driven community grants; identify suitable renewable energy sites.
