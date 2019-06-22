Richard Doyle (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 160 Hartman Road, Hudson Falls
Occupation: Accountant
Education: B.B.A., Siena College
Age: 62
Current public offices held: Town of Kingsbury councilman
Past public offices held: Town of Kingsbury councilman
Credentials for office: My education and work experience as well as my past service on the Town Board.
Top issues in this campaign: Keeping the town tax rate stable, below the state tax cap.
What I’d do if elected: Continue to assist the supervisor in making the town government run as efficiently as possible.
Jane Havens
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Candidate did not return questionnaire
Les Macura
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 30 County Route 41, Hudson Falls
Occupation: Retired
Education: High school
Age: 65
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: Retired U.S. Navy Seabee chief petty officer; past commander, Navy Seabee Veterans of America, Island X-14, Hudson Falls; assistant caretaker, Luzerne Public Campground; former scoutmaster and district commissioner, Boy Scouts of America; past co-leader “C” Company, 368th Engineer Battalion Family Readiness Group, Rutland, Vermont
Top issues in this campaign: “Shadow government.” These are the appointed positions in local government such as the Grievance Board. When decisions are made, no written minutes are recorded of what is said and the individual members' voting record. More disturbing is that some members of the Grievance Board hold elected or government positions locally.
What I’d do if elected: I would take action to ensure better compliance with the open meeting laws. In addition, I would introduce a resolution forbidding government employees from serving on the Grievance Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.