Richard Doyle (incumbent)

Ballot party line in primary election: Republican

Address: 160 Hartman Road, Hudson Falls

Occupation: Accountant

Education: B.B.A., Siena College

Age: 62

Current public offices held: Town of Kingsbury councilman

Past public offices held: Town of Kingsbury councilman

Credentials for office: My education and work experience as well as my past service on the Town Board.

Top issues in this campaign: Keeping the town tax rate stable, below the state tax cap.

What I’d do if elected: Continue to assist the supervisor in making the town government run as efficiently as possible.

 

Jane Havens

Ballot party line in primary election: Republican

Candidate did not return questionnaire

 

Les Macura

Ballot party line in primary election: Republican

Address: 30 County Route 41, Hudson Falls

Occupation: Retired

Education: High school

Age: 65

Current public offices held: None

Past public offices held: None

Credentials for office: Retired U.S. Navy Seabee chief petty officer; past commander, Navy Seabee Veterans of America, Island X-14, Hudson Falls; assistant caretaker, Luzerne Public Campground; former scoutmaster and district commissioner, Boy Scouts of America; past co-leader “C” Company, 368th Engineer Battalion Family Readiness Group, Rutland, Vermont

Top issues in this campaign: “Shadow government.” These are the appointed positions in local government such as the Grievance Board. When decisions are made, no written minutes are recorded of what is said and the individual members' voting record. More disturbing is that some members of the Grievance Board hold elected or government positions locally.

What I’d do if elected: I would take action to ensure better compliance with the open meeting laws. In addition, I would introduce a resolution forbidding government employees from serving on the Grievance Board.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments