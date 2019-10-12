KINGSBURY — The Town Board reviewed a tentative 2020 budget on Monday, which includes a slight spending and tax increase.
The total budget is just over $3 million, with the amount to be raised by taxes up about 2% from last year.
The amount to be raised by taxes is nearly $1.6 million, which is a tax levy increase of nearly $42,000. That is below the state's tax cap by about $20,500, said Rebecca Pomainville, budget officer for the town, in an email.
"The Town of Kingsbury will continue to focus on ways to reduce costs by seeking competitive quotes, sharing services with other governmental bodies, and eliminating any unnecessary spending," Pomainville wrote at the introduction of the draft budget.
She listed several items impacting the town's expenditures:
• Health insurance premiums increased 0.6%;
• New York State Employee Retirement estimates increased 6%;
• Payroll estimates decreased about $21,956 due to retirements.
The town also had to replace a highway excavator, which used a portion of the town's reserve funds.
Several elected and appointed town employees received raises in the tentative budget. Supervisor Dana Hogan will not receive a raise, but town council members will received a 2% raise. Their annual salary will go from $3,510 to $3,580.
The town justice received a 2% raise, the town clerk received a 4% raise, but the highway superintendent did not receive a raise.
Several other positions received raises ranging from 2 to 6%.
A public hearing on the tentative budget has not yet been set, but it will be held before Nov. 7, as the budget has to be adopted by Nov. 20.
Copies of the draft budget may be viewed at the Town Hall.
