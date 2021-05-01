Kiner-Falefa, Calhoun power Rangers past Red Sox 8-6

ARLINGTON, Texas — Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered and had an RBI triple among his trio of hits, and Willie Calhoun’s three hits included a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Saturday night.

Josh Sborz (2-1) allowed one run in relief and struck out three of the five batters he faced to earn the win. Ian Kennedy whiffed all three hitters in the ninth inning for his sixth save in six opportunities.

Calhoun’s homer off Matt Andriese (0-1) in the sixth gave Texas a 6-5 lead. Kiner-Falefa tripled home Charlie Culberson later in the inning.

Andriese gave up three runs and three hits in one inning.

Back-to-back doubles by Calhoun and Culberson in the eighth produced Texas’ eighth run.

Looking to become the American League’s first five-game winner, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez left with a 5-4 lead after five innings.

He allowed eight hits and threw 67 pitches.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer and J.D. Martinez had two singles and an RBI for Boston. Martinez went into play leading the majors with 25 RBIs.

Joely Rodriguez retired Xander Bogaerts on a bases-loaded grounder to leave the Red Sox scoreless in the eighth. Boston stranded 10 overall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0