Kelly's Angels run-walk to return as in-person event in May

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Spa State Park will again host the Kelly's Angels Mother-Lovin' 5K Run/Walk on Mother's Day.

Participants will take the usual route through the woods-lined paths of the park to raise money for families who have lost loved ones to cancer, other illnesses, or are currently battling life-threatening conditions.

The 10th edition of the run/walk will also offer a virtual option for those interested in participating from afar, according to a news release.

May 8 will mark the first time in two years that the event will be able to go on in-person. Kelly's Angels was forced to hold the event strictly virtually the last two Mother's Days.

But that opportunity allowed for participants from all 50 states and Puerto Rico to register.

The 5K begins at 9:15 a.m. The event is much more than a race through the park.

It also includes an auction featuring prices such as restaurant gift cards, fitness and beauty baskets, wine and gifts for children. Treats will be offered as well, including chocolate milk from King Brothers Dairy and gelato from Saratoga Gelato.

Mark Mulholland founded Kelly's Angels after his wife, Kelly, passed away after her fight with breast cancer in 2007. His children were 5 and 7 years old.

"Our Capital Region Mother’s Day tradition is back on,” he said. "So, on your mark, get set, it’s time to make a difference.”

Advanced registration is open now through May 7 at 10 a.m. Registering in advance costs $30, while race-day registration costs $35. There will be a free Kids' Fun Run at 8:45 a.m. for anyone 9 years old and younger.

All participants, whether they are in-person or virtual, will receive a T-shirt for the event. But only those who register before April 22 will be able to guarantee a T-shirt size.

To register and get more information visit kellysangelsinc.org.

