Firefighters from area departments responded to a fire at a house on North Road on Monday.
A 42-year-old man was released from the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds on Saturday, according to state police.
A Northumberland man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he shot a man during a road rage incident.
Warren County Republican Election Commissioner William VanNess has been accused of making hateful comments about transgender people.
A man was found dead in Mirror Lake Thursday night.
Emergency personnel responded to a crash between a van and a dump truck at midday Tuesday in Queensbury.
Fire departments throughout the region responded to three separate incidents within three hours Wednesday.
The Glens Falls Hospital medical staff is raising money for the only child of a nurse who was killed last winter in the hospital parking lot.
The Thurman bookkeeper and secretary to the supervisor, whose health insurance was taken away, is no longer employed by the town.
A man who was asked to leave the Granville campus last Tuesday because he was supposedly intimidating voters has filed a complaint.