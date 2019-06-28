CAMBRIDGE — Hall of Fame jockey Julie Krone will host the Julie Krone Junior Jockey Camp on July 22-26 at Long Shadows Farm in Cambridge.
Designed for ages 12-17, the Junior Jockey Camp will provide campers with an informative and fun introduction to horsemanship, horse health and safety, and horse racing.
Krone, winner of 3,704 races in her 22-year career, will serve as head camp instructor, joined by Long Shadows Farm manager Tabitha Morgan.
A limited number of campers will be selected from local communities based on financial need, and on the commitment and desire expressed in written essays that must be submitted with each application.
For more information or to sponsor a student, visit juniorjockeycamp.com or call Julie Krone at 760-470-3442 or Tabitha Morgan at 760-889-6633.
