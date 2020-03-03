Judge rules chase/crash suspect has to give DNA sample

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Judge John Hall has directed the man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase that ended with a fatal crash to give a DNA sample for prosecutors to compare to evidence compiled in the case.
Warren County prosecutors had sought DNA from Skyler C. Crouse as they prepare for trial, in light of Crouse's decision last week to reject a plea deal offer.
Typically, the standard for a prosecution application in these situations is low. Authorities must show there is an indictment and DNA for which a comparison is needed.
But with changes to state law regarding criminal case evidence that took effect Jan. 1, a legal question evolved in the case: Should the law be applied as it was when Crouse was indicted last fall, or as it is now?
The law as of last year required prosecutors to make the application for a DNA sample within 45 days of indictment, unless "good causes exists" for an exception.
That standard does not exist under the reworked state Criminal Procedure Law.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone and defense attorney Matthew Chauvin debated the merits of that change last week before Hall, and Hall on Monday sided with Carusone.
Hall found that the District Attorney's Office's request was "timely under the new statute."
"The court finds that good cause exists for the issuance of an order granting the people's (prosecution's) motion," Hall wrote.
Court records show that DNA from an unknown person was recovered from the truck Crouse is accused of driving on the Northway, which slammed into one driven by Brant Lake resident Joseph Turcotte on the Exit 25 northbound exit ramp. Turcotte, 38, was killed instantly.
Last week, Crouse turned down a plea deal that would have resulted in a state prison sentence of between 10 and 15 years if he was to plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter and attempted first-degree assault.
Crouse, 30, of Akwesasne, has pleaded not guilty to a 12-count indictment for the high-speed chase on the Northway that began in Queensbury.
State Police tried to stop him for driving 93 mph in a construction zone in the northbound lanes near Exit 18, and he fled north at speeds of up to 111 mph.
Police said Crouse ran several vehicles off the highway, and nearly hit a Warren County sheriff’s officer who tried to use tire deflation devices near Exit 23. State Police were able to use a tire deflation device on one of Crouse’s tires about a mile south of Exit 25, but Crouse continued on and got off the exit before hitting Turcotte's truck from behind.
Police said Crouse fled his heavily damaged truck on foot, but was arrested by officers in woods near the exit.
He later told police he was “insane,” was a heavy drug user and was late for a birthday party.
Crouse is being held in Warren County Jail pending a March 20 pretrial hearing and trial starting April 6.
He faces up to 25 years in prison for the weightiest charge, first-degree assault.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com