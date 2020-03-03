Judge rules chase/crash suspect has to give DNA sample

State Police tried to stop him for driving 93 mph in a construction zone in the northbound lanes near Exit 18, and he fled north at speeds of up to 111 mph.

Police said Crouse ran several vehicles off the highway, and nearly hit a Warren County sheriff’s officer who tried to use tire deflation devices near Exit 23. State Police were able to use a tire deflation device on one of Crouse’s tires about a mile south of Exit 25, but Crouse continued on and got off the exit before hitting Turcotte's truck from behind.

Police said Crouse fled his heavily damaged truck on foot, but was arrested by officers in woods near the exit.

He later told police he was “insane,” was a heavy drug user and was late for a birthday party.

Crouse is being held in Warren County Jail pending a March 20 pretrial hearing and trial starting April 6.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for the weightiest charge, first-degree assault.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

