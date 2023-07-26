NEW YORK — Aaron Judge is playing simulated games at the New York Yankees' training complex in Tampa, Florida, as he gets closer to returning from a toe injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge's status is "day by day" and he didn't know if the slugger would require a minor league rehab assignment before coming off the injured list.

When asked if Judge could possibly play for New York at first-place Baltimore this weekend, Boone said he wouldn't rule anything out. Last year's AL MVP has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.