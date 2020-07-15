Judge - Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons is co-founder of Glens Falls Living, a local media company and The Yellow Note, LLC, a lifestyle marketing studio that specializes in helping businesses and brands elevate their social media + web presence through photography and social media strategy.
Prior to that, he spent a 20 year career in healthcare spanning operations, sales, and development, including most recently with Hudson Headwaters and The Glen at Hiland Meadows.
Tom is a graduate of Hartwick College and holds a Master’s degree in Business from The Sage Colleges. He currently serves as president of The Glens Falls Family YMCA Board of Directors, volunteers time as a member of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, and is a member of Glens Falls Rotary. Tom is a former board member of Hudson Headwaters, and past board member and president of The Tri-County United Way.
Lyons was a recipient of the Post Star 20 under 40 award in 2013 and is a member of the 2012 ARCC Leadership Adirondack class. Tom resides in Glens Falls with his wife Briana and their two rescue dogs, Murphy and Max.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!