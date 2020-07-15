Judge - Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons is co-founder of Glens Falls Living, a local media company and The Yellow Note, LLC, a lifestyle marketing studio that specializes in helping businesses and brands elevate their social media + web presence through photography and social media strategy.

Prior to that, he spent a 20 year career in healthcare spanning operations, sales, and development, including most recently with Hudson Headwaters and The Glen at Hiland Meadows.

Tom is a graduate of Hartwick College and holds a Master’s degree in Business from The Sage Colleges. He currently serves as president of The Glens Falls Family YMCA Board of Directors, volunteers time as a member of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, and is a member of Glens Falls Rotary. Tom is a former board member of Hudson Headwaters, and past board member and president of The Tri-County United Way.

Lyons was a recipient of the Post Star 20 under 40 award in 2013 and is a member of the 2012 ARCC Leadership Adirondack class. Tom resides in Glens Falls with his wife Briana and their two rescue dogs, Murphy and Max.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0