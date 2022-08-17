Judge -- Robert Nemer

Robert Nemer and his brother, Peter, have been partners selling and servicing many different brands of new vehicles including Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, and Nissan for over 52 years. At the same time, they have become involved with the local communities where they have their five separate locations. The list would take many pages in the newspaper but include local hospitals, veterans organizations, and during and after school activities from head start up to 12th grade. Robert and Peter being second generation in this business are getting ready to pass the baton on to the third generation; Robert's son, Josh and Peter's son, Eric.