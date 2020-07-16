Judge - Pam Fisher

Pam Fisher is Skidmore College’s Associate Director of Employer Outreach & Strategic Communications. She has worked at the school since April 2016.

Prior to joining Skidmore, Fisher was membership manager for the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, and was nationally recognized as a top chamber executive for new sales development.

Fisher earned her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University, and earned her MBA from the University at Albany. She is also a 2013 graduate of Leadership Adirondack.

Fisher has served on the board of directors of the Adirondack Theatre Festival since 2015, and has also volunteered her time to organizations such as Junior Achievement of Northeastern NY, SUNY Adirondack Foundation, Art in the Public Eye, Family YMCA of Glens Falls, NYS Special Olympics, and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

This past year, Fisher led a capital campaign to fund the purchase and installation of a state of the art hearing loop at the Charles R. Wood Theater. Fisher progressively lost most of her hearing in her twenties, and received a cochlear implant in 2012. She is a vocal advocate for individuals with hearing loss, and has been a contributing writer on the topic in several publications.

In 2015, Fisher was a recipient of the Post Star 20 under 40 award. She resides in Glens Falls with her husband, Jeff Fisher, and their two children, Colin and Claire.

