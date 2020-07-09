Judge - Mindy Wilson

Mindy Wilson is SUNY Adirondack's Associate Vice President of Human Resources and Payroll and Affirmative Action Officer and Deputy Title IX Coordinator for the college.

She has worked at the school since July 2014.

Prior to joining SUNY Adirondack, Wilson was employed as the director of human resources for more than 11 years with Community, Work and Independence, Inc. in Glens Falls.

Wilson is a graduate of College of St. Joseph. She is the past president and board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. And presently serves on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity.

She serves on committees and volunteers her time for several organizations including the ARCC Business Council, Wait House, Special Olympics and United Way.

In 2012, Wilson was a recipient of the Post Star 20 under 40 award. Mindy resides in Fort Ann with her husband, Duane Vaughn, and their dog Oliver.

