Judge - Kevin Porpora

Kevin joined Glens Falls National Bank in 2001 as a teller and has held various customer service positions in the Branch Services Division and as Direct Consumer Lending Associate in the Loan Department.

He was promoted to Direct Loan Officer in 2005 and to Mortgage Originator and Residential Loan Officer in 2011.

Kevin is a native of Queensbury and a graduate of Queensbury High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from the University of Rhode Island

Active in the community, he currently serves on the board of HHHN, as Secretary and previously as Treasurer. Kevin is an active member with Kiwanis and was the president for 6 years. He has served on the Friends of Crandall Library board of directors and has been involved with United way, JDRF, and Boy Scouts.

Kevin and his wife live in Queensbury and have been married for 12 years. They have three children, two dogs and twenty koi fish!

