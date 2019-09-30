Francis Cocozza

Francis Cocozza is Principal of Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School.

After receiving his BA from Siena College, Francis began his teaching career in 1998 in Fallsburg, New York, as a 9th and 10th grade Global History Teacher. From there, he taught 8th Grade and 9th grade Social Studies at Shenendehowa Central Schools in Acadia Middle School from 1999 to 2003.

After receiving his Masters Degree from SUNY Albany, Francis became a middle school principal in South Colonie Central School District at Lisha Kill Middle School from 2003 to December of 2007. At that point, he became Principal of Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School.  Francis is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Council in Lake George; member of Lake George Teen Center Coordinating Team Committee; and secretary of the Lake George Battlefield Park (Fort George) Alliance. 

Francis is an avid runner and enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife, Laura, have 5 children - Joseph, Jonah, Anthony, Margaret, and Thomas, who all attend the Lake George Central Schools.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments