Brian Corcoran

Brian Corcoran has been employed at The Post-Star as controller since 2007 and took on the additional role as operations director in 2011. He is currently The Post Star interim publisher and the regional controller for The Post-Star and The Citizen in Auburn.

Prior to joining the paper, Corcoran was controller at Champlain Stone Ltd. in Warrensburg and a financial analyst at the General Electric Research Center in Niskayuna. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Le Moyne College and a MBA in accounting from Union College.

Corcoran currently serves as board treasurer for the Rotary Club of Glens Falls, TriCounty United Way and The Conkling Center. He also serves on the finance and budget committee for the Family YMCA of Glens Falls. He previously served as president of the board of directors at the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs.

