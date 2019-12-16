Josi, Saros lead Predators to 4-2 win over Rangers

NEW YORK — Roman Josi had two goals and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots, and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 5-2 Monday night.

Rocco Grimaldi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis also scored to help the Predators win for the third time in five games.

Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Rangers, losers of three of their last five (2-2-1).

The Rangers went 0 for 4 on the power play, with Saros stopping all 11 shots during the man advantages.

Nashville was outshot 15-8 in the first period and 13-7 in the second, but scored twice in the middle period to take a 3-1 lead heading to the third.

With the score tied at 1 after 20 minutes, Panarin nearly gave the Rangers the lead early in the second period. His shot hit a goalpost, and the spinning puck dropped on the goal line but didn’t cross it. The no-goal was confirmed by a review.

Jackets 3, Capitals 0