Josi, Saros lead Predators to 4-2 win over Rangers

NEW YORK — Roman Josi had two goals and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots, and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 5-2 Monday night.
Rocco Grimaldi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis also scored to help the Predators win for the third time in five games.
Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Rangers, losers of three of their last five (2-2-1).
The Rangers went 0 for 4 on the power play, with Saros stopping all 11 shots during the man advantages.
Nashville was outshot 15-8 in the first period and 13-7 in the second, but scored twice in the middle period to take a 3-1 lead heading to the third.
With the score tied at 1 after 20 minutes, Panarin nearly gave the Rangers the lead early in the second period. His shot hit a goalpost, and the spinning puck dropped on the goal line but didn’t cross it. The no-goal was confirmed by a review.
Jackets 3, Capitals 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of goals and Joonas Korpisalo notched his third career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated Washington, their second win in a week over the league-best Capitals.The win was just the second in eight games for Columbus, with both coming against Washington.
Korpisalo, who stopped 30 shots, is undefeated in three career games against the Capitals.
Braden Holtby stopped 18 shots for Washington, which lost for just the second time in its last 10 games and suffered its first road defeat since Nov. 20.
Panthers 6, Senators 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Noel Acciari scored three times for his first career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak by routing the Ottawa Senators.
Aleksander Barkov, Mike Matheson and Dominic Toninato also scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots in his sixth straight start. Jonathan Huberdeau had four assists, giving him 400 career points in 500 NHL games.
Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators, who have lost eight of their past 11 games. Anders Nilsson made 25 saves.
Florida grabbed control with five goals in the second period.
Acciari made it 2-0 when he took a pass from Huberdeau to the left of the crease and poked the puck in the open net at 1:18 for his first multigoal game.