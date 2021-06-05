 Skip to main content
Jones scores 31 as Sun use big run to beat Liberty 85-64
Jones scores 31 as Sun use big run to beat Liberty 85-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-64 on Saturday night.

Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points for Connecticut (8-2).

Jonquel Jones scored 10 points in a 15-0 run to close the first half and open the second quarter that gave the Sun a 52-37 lead and New York (5-4) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way. The Liberty, who were held to their fewest points in a game this season, were scoreless for nearly six minutes before Sabrina Ionescu hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

Rebecca Allen led New York, which has lost three in a row, with 14 points.

