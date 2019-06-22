Eugene "Gene" Arsenault (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: P.O. Box 142, North Creek
Occupation: Retired banker
Education: B.S. finance, Siena College
Age: 72
Current public offices held: Town Board, Johnsburg
Past public offices held: JCS Board of Education, board member of Hudson Headwaters Health Network
Credentials for office: Johnsburg has been my community all of my life. For over 30 years, the community has honored me with the privilege of being a member of the Town Board. I care deeply about the future of our community and all of its citizens.
Top issues in this campaign: Present primary projects: 1. Main Street streetscape, rehabilitation. 2. Continued development of Ski Bowl Park, partnership with Olympic Regional Development Authority (Gore Mountain). 3. Securing grants for housing rehabilitation, construction of affordable housing. 4. North Creek solid waste management project. 5. Continued progress implementing improvements while maintaining stable tax levy.
What I’d do if elected: Provide resources and improvements to benefit all of our community, including every hamlet. Sponsor annual “town hall” meeting to: share information regarding current projects under consideration, and to address questions and concerns. Provide opportunity for the Town Board to listen to the citizens’ vision for the future of our community.
Justin Gonyo
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Candidate did not return questionnaire
Roger Mosher
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 3355 State Route 8, Johnsburg
Occupation: Retired
Education: High school
Age: 70
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: Johnsburg School Board, five years
Credentials for office: Five years, school board. I know the duties of a board member, I have studied the issues concerning the town and I can help solve problems we are facing in the coming years.
Top issues in this campaign:
1. Bad deals with Gore Mountain.
2. Leave transfer station where it is, do not move it to someone's backyard.
3. Taking property off the tax roll. The town owns too much property.
4. Connect train from Tahawus Mine to market tailings for use in concrete, the material when used in concrete absorbs emissions forever.
What I'd do if elected:
1. Make sure the transfer station stays where it currently is.
2. Stop bad deals with Gore Mountain.
3. Work to get a community swimming pool.
4. Get the governor involved to repair tracks from North Creek to Tahawus.
5. Hauling tailings will create a number of full-time, good-paying jobs.
