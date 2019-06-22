Frederick T. Comstock
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 11 Park Road, Johnsburg
Occupation: Warren County Department of Public Works
Education: High school
Age: 52
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: Construction field my whole life; paving crew, traffic department and plowing with the county; chief of volunteer fire department, chief for 14 years – maintaining budget, training, meeting federal and state standards.
Top issues in this campaign: Complete maintenance of all town roads – paving, ditching, brush/tree cleanup; maintenance schedule for all roads; completion of bridge projects; culvert replacements.
What I’d do if elected: Fiscal responsibility to the community; continue repaving of town roads; working closely with the community and Town Board and addressing their needs and concerns.
Curtis Richards
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 404 Goodman Road, Johnsburg
Occupation: Self-employed logger and former highway superintendent
Education: High school
Age: 55
Current public offices held: None.
Past public offices held: Town of Johnsburg highway superintendent from 2006 to 2008
Credentials for office: Previous highway superintendent experience and 38 years as a self-employed logger. Many years of building and maintaining roads installing culverts and snowplowing. Extensive experience in the maintenance and repair of heavy equipment and heavy duty trucks.
Top issues in this campaign: Building a close relationship with the Town Board and being open and upfront about the issues relating to the highway budget.
What I’d do if elected: Maintain the many miles of town roads to the best of my ability and keep the roads plowed and sanded in a timely manner.
