Degrees awarded: 17

Valedictorian: Thomas Fuller

Salutatorian: Ava Anderson

Featured speaker: Dr. Cassidy Jay, alumna and geology professor at Washington and Lee University

Notable: Pre-K graduate has the same name as Valedictorian Thomas Fuller but no relation.

