In the past two decades, Fort Ann comedian Jodi Weiner fought off breast cancer once and esophogeal cancer twice before succumbing on June 18 to her most recent fight with the debilitating disease Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

But despite years of pain and suffering, those who knew her best, including her fellow comedian husband Vinnie Mark, said she was still laughing and making others laugh right until the end. She was 65.

“Her neurologist said she’s never seen anything like what we had, her and I going through this together,” Mark said in a phone interview Monday. “Because, right til the end, she said her positive attitude, it was all because of the comedy.”

Longtime friend Robert Doll, who was also on the call, was laughing as Mark spoke, recalling Weiner’s unlikely humor in her final days, despite losing the ability to walk or speak, and with failing eyesight.

“I’d walk in the room and she’d give me the finger,” Doll said with a chuckle.

Weiner and Mark were married for 26 years and while well known locally for their comedy shows in Lake George and Queensbury, both have rubbed elbows with some of the greats in the business.

Weiner was on ABC’s “The View” in the early 2000s and did so well, they invited her back just 11 days later, Mark said, which was unprecedented. She also won a talent competition against musicians on the show “Forgive or Forget” and had a run at the Riviera Casino in Las Vegas.

Mark, who opened for stars like Rodney Dangerfield and Robert Klein, talked about first meeting Weiner and how, when he attempted to ask her out, she told him she didn’t date comedians.

Undeterred, he got his agent to book them together, and following the show he was surprised when she basically asked him out.

“I thought you said you don’t date comedians?” he responded to her, recalling the conversation.

“‘I just saw your show and you’re no comedian,’” was her response, he said, followed by a hearty laugh.

Both Doll and Mark spoke about Weiner’s courageous health battles and her generosity throughout. When she beat cancer, again, she organized two fundraiser shows at the Saratoga Casino and gave 100% of the proceeds to the Saratoga Radiation Oncology Center that helped her.

Her generosity, despite her suffering, was consistent and offered Mark plenty of one-liner opportunities, like when he jokingly discussed hating to go to restaurants because she overtipped everyone.

“To the point I was forced to order from the children’s menu,” he said with another laugh.

Then there was the time she was performing in Vegas and at the post-show meet and greet, a woman commented on how much she loved the shirt she was wearing.

“Jodi said ‘one second,’ and goes into the dressing room and comes out with a sweatshirt on and the top on a hanger and gave it to the woman,” he said. “That woman wrote to me and said she’ll never forget that.”

Doll spoke about the bond the duo had and how Mark basically stopped working for years to care for her. Mark said Weiner was in a rehab facility for a time. He was not happy with the care she got, so he decided he would take care of her instead.

“And he’s done it for 14 years,” said Doll, who has set up a Go Fund Me page to help Mark with his mounting expenses.

He said Mark felt weird about accepting donations, but Doll stressed that they have helped so many people that now it was his time to accept help.

Mark said Weiner was fed up at the end of her life and that PSP really “did her in.” He said if she could have a message for people now, it would be to not be sad, that she isn’t suffering anymore.

“And Jodi died in my arms, and that’s the way everybody should go,” he said.

A celebration of life is planned for September. The Go Fund Me page can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/JodiWeiner