Led by the player everyone wanted to see, Glens Falls captured its first state boys basketball title in Binghamton. First dispatching No. 1-ranked Olean in the semifinals — with Girard being just an assist shy of a triple-double — by an 83-63 score, the Indians advanced to the final against a game Lowville squad. The game went into overtime before Girard's drive and double-pump layup at the buzzer gave Glens Falls a 75-74 win. The next week at the Federations, Glens Falls beat Cardinal O'Hara 88-79 behind Girard's 43 points at the hometown Cool Insuring Arena. Girard averaged 50 points per game for the second straight season.

