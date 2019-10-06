New York;0;0;0;6 — 6
Philadelphia;14;7;3;7 — 31
First Quarter
Phi—Howard 1 run (Elliott kick), 7:44.
Phi—Gerry 51 interception return (Elliott kick), 5:04.
Second Quarter
Phi—Ertz 11 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :34.
Third Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 28, 1:26.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ—Smith 19 run (pass failed), 14:32.
Phi—Scandrick 44 fumble return (Elliott kick), 7:39.
A—69,796.
;NYJ;Phi
First downs;9;17
Total Net Yards;128;265
Rushes-yards;19-67;29-84
Passing;61;181
Punt Returns;2-12;6-35
Kickoff Returns;2-46;1-24
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-74
Comp-Att-Int;15-26-2;17-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;10-59;1-8
Punts;8-50.9;5-46.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;9-52;9-76
Time of Possession;29:08;30:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, Bell 15-43, Smith 1-19, Powell 1-4, Montgomery 2-1. Philadelphia, Howard 13-62, Sanders 9-15, Wentz 2-5, Sproles 3-4, McCown 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—New York, Falk 15-26-2-120. Philadelphia, Wentz 17-29-0-189.
RECEIVING—New York, Bell 7-45, Thomas 4-47, Crowder 2-10, R.Anderson 1-16, Griffin 1-2. Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-52, Ertz 5-57, Sanders 4-49, Agholor 1-20, Goedert 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Ficken 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.