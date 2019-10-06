New York;0;0;0;6 — 6

Philadelphia;14;7;3;7 — 31

First Quarter

Phi—Howard 1 run (Elliott kick), 7:44.

Phi—Gerry 51 interception return (Elliott kick), 5:04.

Second Quarter

Phi—Ertz 11 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :34.

Third Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 28, 1:26.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ—Smith 19 run (pass failed), 14:32.

Phi—Scandrick 44 fumble return (Elliott kick), 7:39.

A—69,796.

;NYJ;Phi

First downs;9;17

Total Net Yards;128;265

Rushes-yards;19-67;29-84

Passing;61;181

Punt Returns;2-12;6-35

Kickoff Returns;2-46;1-24

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-74

Comp-Att-Int;15-26-2;17-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;10-59;1-8

Punts;8-50.9;5-46.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1

Penalties-Yards;9-52;9-76

Time of Possession;29:08;30:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Bell 15-43, Smith 1-19, Powell 1-4, Montgomery 2-1. Philadelphia, Howard 13-62, Sanders 9-15, Wentz 2-5, Sproles 3-4, McCown 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—New York, Falk 15-26-2-120. Philadelphia, Wentz 17-29-0-189.

RECEIVING—New York, Bell 7-45, Thomas 4-47, Crowder 2-10, R.Anderson 1-16, Griffin 1-2. Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-52, Ertz 5-57, Sanders 4-49, Agholor 1-20, Goedert 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Ficken 55.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments